Editorial: COVID-19 won’t stop the long-term economic impact of public transit

Of all the corners of public life most disrupted by COVID-19, public transit is high on the list.

Locally, data from PlanRVA, the Richmond region’s planning district commission, shows the ridership roller coaster sparked by the public health crisis. From the beginning of March to the end of September, overall GRTC Transit System travel was down 18.6%. Specialty services including the Pulse bus (-43.9%) and express routes (-78.9%) faced even steeper declines.

Statewide, the bulk of the commonwealth’s public transit usage continues to be centered in Northern Virginia, where the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) has its own set of hurdles. Late Monday evening, NBC Washington reported that Metro was considering several budget cuts in response to the pandemic: 30 minutes between trains on every line; reduced weekday hours (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and no weekend service; the closure of 19 rail stations; and the cutting of 19 bus lines.

COVID-19 has halted many Virginians’ daily use of buses, trains and other modes of communal travel. But the pandemic won’t stop the long-term economic impact of public transit.