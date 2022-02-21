Editorial: COVID PSAs need to cover virus' financial impact

As COVID cases decline across Virginia, significant shifts in policy are coming in response.

The General Assembly recently passed legislation permitting families to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. Per Senate Bill 739, parents making such choices are not required to “provide a reason” and students should not face “disciplinary or academic consequences.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill and local school divisions have until March 1 to follow the new law.

Youngkin also released a public service announcement on Feb. 14, encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID. While he opposes a government mandate, the governor labeled vaccines as a “critical tool” in the fight against the virus.

“We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19,” Youngkin said in a release. “I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so.”

Along with severe illness, getting vaccinated also is the best protection against a severe medical bill. COVID PSAs from the governor and others need to cover the virus’ financial impact.

One of the most important components of health insurance is cost-sharing: the portion of costs that a patient pays for services covered by a plan. As HealthCare.gov explains, cost-sharing can include deductibles, copayments or coinsurance. HealthInsurance.org adds that the “specifics” of cost-sharing depend on what service is provided and whether patients have reached their deductibles.

In the early months of the pandemic, cost-sharing was not foremost on COVID patients’ minds. An August 2020 analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation found many individual and group market insurers waived cost-sharing for patients who received some form of treatment. Insurers were flush with cash as monthly premiums kept coming in, while fewer elective or nonemergency procedures took place.

By August 2021, the insurance landscape of COVID-19 care changed. KFF noted that while federal law required private insurance plans to cover costs of medically necessary testing, and the federal government invested in making vaccines free of charge, treatment was a different story.

On its state policy actions chart, KFF lists only six states and the District of Columbia as either requiring cost-sharing waivers for COVID procedures, or having agreements in place with insurers. Virginia is not one of them.

“Insurers may have also wanted to be sympathetic toward COVID-19 patients, and some may have also feared the possibility of a federal mandate to provide care free-of-charge to COVID-19 patients, so they voluntarily waived these costs for at least some period of time during the pandemic,” KFF said in an analysis of insurers’ initial calculus.

But with vaccines now widely available, advocating for blanket cost-sharing waivers on COVID treatments likely would result in as difficult a fight as the fierce divide over mask and vaccine mandates. And as Virginians enter year three of weathering the pandemic, households, businesses and other segments of society continue to move at their own paces in resuming everyday life.

“Most Virginians and Americans, and certainly all of us in this body, have resumed many of our normal activities,” Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, contended in a recent Times-Dispatch news report. “Based on our comfort level, we choose whether or not to wear masks.”

Batten is right. But while Virginians have choices on masks, vaccines and activities, they lack such latitude with hospital bills.

During a Feb. 16 briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials cautioned that community-level COVID transmission continues to be high. And a Feb. 15 University of Michigan Health Lab blog post drawing on newly released data warned how high expenses can be for serious COVID cases.

A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association assessed the circumstances of 15,000-plus patients between March 2020 and March 2021. The mean age was roughly 68 years old and researchers found the “proportion of COVID-19 hospitalizations with cost sharing for facility services surged in early 2021, when many insurers abandoned cost-sharing waivers.”

Average out-of-pocket costs were roughly $4,000 for patients on private insurance and $1,600 for Medicare Advantage policy holders. “This spending increased with length of stay and varied regionally,” the study added.

As of Feb. 20, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,270 people still were hospitalized in the commonwealth with confirmed coronavirus cases. Of those patients, 250 were in intensive care units.

What kind of insurance do they have? What will their bills look like if they are fortunate enough to return home?

We don’t know what the future holds with this virus. If keeping current with guidance on mask-wearing is important, so is the need to be forthright about the financial impact of serious COVID scenarios. That kind of messaging could add some real clout to Youngkin’s PSA, and move more unvaccinated Virginians to roll up their sleeves.

— Chris Gentilviso