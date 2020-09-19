Editorial: Criminal justice reform should be rooted in how we act together

Seventeen bills carry that label, with proposals addressing tough questions such as: Can the Virginia attorney general file a civil suit or inquiry into alleged unlawful patterns or practices by law enforcement? Would new systems such as local civilian review boards or a statewide telephone hotline help the public hold police accountable?

Then, there are ideas that call for a more significant overhaul of law enforcement and its funding. The policing alternatives and collaboration category details “legislation authorizing and funding alternative responses for law enforcement” including relationships with “behavioral health, medical and social services professionals.” Five proposals pop up under that NCSL filter, each of which focuses on the appropriation, criteria, training and dispatch of crisis response teams in support of policing.

What’s most notable is that of the 61 total bills in Virginia tracked by the NCSL, several carry two or even three of the category filters. And the takeaway is clear. We should have a basket of reforms with adaptable language that bring healing, not rigid bills that claim to bandage every tension without addressing unforeseen circumstances.