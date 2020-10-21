Editorial: Depression and COVID-19

Maintaining your mental health is as important as your physical health. Less than half — 43% — of U.S. adults with mental illness received treatment in 2018, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. And they’re tied together: People with depression have a 40% higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population.

Depression is a complex condition that can affect people regardless of age, gender, race or background.

On Sunday, RTD Sports contributor Wes McElroy spotlighted two well-known football coaches — Justin Fuente of Virginia Tech and Bronco Mendenhall of the University of Virginia — and their concerns for their players’ mental health amid the tsunami of challenges facing young people in particular today.

“So much of the approach around the country or the world or families is just ‘suck it up’ or ‘just get over it,’” Mendenhall said. “That makes zero sense, nor is it possible just to ‘suck it up’ and ‘get over it.’ It takes a lot of work, a lifetime of work, and focus and education, and diligence. So I’m glad to help any of my players that come to me or that I see signs of and I reach out to them.”