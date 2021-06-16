Editorial: Do your part to contain COVID-19 by getting vaccinated

However, in light of these gruesome numbers, the national death rate has dropped sharply since vaccinations became widely available.

Deaths per day in the United States have fallen from more than 3,400 in mid-January to an average of 340. Cases have been averaging about 14,000 a day, down from a quarter-million per day over the winter, per The Associated Press.

We hope this downward trend continues, and that soon this global pandemic will be a distant memory.

Virginia and other states are lifting coronavirus-related restrictions. We’re glad to once again visit with family and friends from whom we’ve been separated by shutdown orders and quarantine. We want our economy to reopen and thrive, and for students to return to their schools this fall and be taught by live — not virtual — teachers.

But the virus still lurks.

As President Joe Biden said on Monday, The Associated Press reported, while new cases and deaths are dropping, “there’s still too many lives being lost” and “now is not the time to let our guard down.”

There is a solution to containing the coronavirus: Get vaccinated. And you don’t have to pay for it.