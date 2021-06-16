Editorial: Do your part to contain COVID-19 by getting vaccinated

More than 600,000 Americans now are dead from COVID-19.
Let’s put that in perspective.
That’s more than the combined population of the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County.
That’s a little more than the population of the city of Milwaukee.
That’s almost the population of the city of Baltimore.
That’s approaching the total number of soldiers who died during the four bloody years of the Civil War.
That’s close to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.
As ABC News pointed out, the U.S. death toll from the virus so far is more than 200 times higher than the number of lives lost during 9/11. It’s moving toward the total number of deaths that were recorded during the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Or think of it this way: 600,000 people could fill Yankee Stadium in New York City 11 times, or Boston’s Fenway Park 16 times over, according to ABC.
The United States topped the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Globally, that figure exceeds 3.8 million — almost the population of the state of Oklahoma.
In Virginia, more than 11,300 people have succumbed to the highly contagious coronavirus — about the number of residents in Sussex County.
However, in light of these gruesome numbers, the national death rate has dropped sharply since vaccinations became widely available.
Deaths per day in the United States have fallen from more than 3,400 in mid-January to an average of 340. Cases have been averaging about 14,000 a day, down from a quarter-million per day over the winter, per The Associated Press.
We hope this downward trend continues, and that soon this global pandemic will be a distant memory.
Virginia and other states are lifting coronavirus-related restrictions. We’re glad to once again visit with family and friends from whom we’ve been separated by shutdown orders and quarantine. We want our economy to reopen and thrive, and for students to return to their schools this fall and be taught by live — not virtual — teachers.
But the virus still lurks.
As President Joe Biden said on Monday, The Associated Press reported, while new cases and deaths are dropping, “there’s still too many lives being lost” and “now is not the time to let our guard down.”
There is a solution to containing the coronavirus: Get vaccinated. And you don’t have to pay for it.
The United States is less than three weeks away from Biden’s target to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4 — a symbolic day where we could not only celebrate our nation’s independence, but independence from the virus.
Medical experts have estimated that at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to curb the spread of the coronavirus and achieve “herd immunity.”
Almost two-thirds (65%) of American adults have received at least one dose, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while in Virginia that figure stands at 57%. In total, 44% of all Americans — and 48% of all Virginians — are fully vaccinated.
However, the pace has slowed. As of a week ago, the U.S. was averaging about 1 million doses a day — down from about 3.3 million in mid-April, according to the CDC.
While social distancing measures, face masks and frequent hand-washing can help prevent the spread, vaccination is a key weapon in the arsenal against the virus.
“Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19,” the CDC explains on its website. “COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to bring you closer to enjoying the activities you have missed.”
Children now can receive the vaccine. In May, federal and state health agencies announced that youth as young as 12 years old could receive the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are expected to be available later this year, and for toddlers and preschoolers by early 2022.
So get vaccinated. In Virginia, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to find where you can get a shot, or call 1-877-829-4682 to make an appointment. Roll up your sleeves and get a shot in the arm — and help beat COVID-19. The sooner we do, the faster our communities, economy and society will recover.
— Pamela Stallsmith
