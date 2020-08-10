Virginia is for nature lovers. The commonwealth is home to 19 National Park Service sites, 38 state parks and countless preserves, natural areas and local recreation spaces. The great outdoors is where many of us go to escape for a time when we need to de-stress. Not only do open spaces, wooded glens and majestic mountain peaks inspire and rejuvenate us mentally, spending time outdoors is physically good for us as well. Besides the obvious benefits of exercise, being outside on a sunny day leads to Vitamin D production, which helps strengthen our immune systems, fight depression and boost weight loss.
Little wonder then, that in these trying times, when so many traditional summer fun activities have been closed because of the coronavirus, millions more Americans are visiting state and national parks. As noted in Monday’s RTD, since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, Virginia’s wide-open spaces have become meccas for families, fitness advocates and the restless.
While it is good to see so many people discover the wonders of our parks and preserves, it also is also causing growing headaches and creating environmental nightmares. Virginia State Parks director Melissa Baker told the RTD that this past June, there were 120,000 more visits to state parks than a year earlier.
Not only are all those extra visitors stressing park infrastructure, trampling vegetation and frightening off wildlife, they are leaving behind tons of litter. Some visitors are drinking alcohol while visiting the natural areas — which often can mean those folks are failing to follow commonsense guidelines, park rules and general safety practices.
Already this year, several state preserves have had to be closed to visitors due to damages, erosion, vandalism and other harmful behaviors. Most of the areas have opened to the public again, but this time, new barriers and signs have been installed to urge hikers to stay on the trails and be mindful.
We hope Virginians heed the “Know Before You Go” campaign that state parks and preserves are promoting. The guidelines, protocols and suggestions provided are useful in letting potential hikers know what amenities and activities are available at parks and preserves across the state.
The beauty and serenity of Virginia’s great outdoors are unmatched. It is incumbent upon everyone who visits a natural area to ensure it stays that way. Remember to leave only your footprints and take only photos and memories.
— Robin Beres
