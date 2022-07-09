Editorial: Dogwood Dell Fourth of July plot demands unified response from lawmakers

On Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith approached the podium at police headquarters with a sense of relief, but also a clear fear about the future.

The good news: Officials thwarted a mass shooting plot at the city’s Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration, leaning on a heroic tip from an anonymous citizen.

The bad news: The alleged plot was just the latest chapter in a vicious pattern of violence gripping American communities. “You know, I may be the police chief, but I’m also a citizen,” Smith said. “It’s ridiculous. At some point in time, this has got to stop.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also responded, speaking out via social media to “thank and applaud the hero in Virginia that stopped a potential massacre by alerting our brave Richmond Police Department Officers that work tirelessly every day to protect our communities.” He added, “[It’s] a great reminder that if you see something, say something to your local PD.”

If lawmakers see something like this, what should they do? The Dogwood Dell Fourth of July plot is a reminder that the governor and the General Assembly can act. This latest threat demands a unified response.

Less than two months ago, Youngkin assembled a Violent Crime Task Force to “better align strategies to reduce violent crime in cities and communities across the Commonwealth.” Part of the task force’s job is to “recommend executive, administrative, and legislative actions on an ongoing basis to the Governor.”

Now would be a good time for Youngkin to tap into this new resource. Smith appeared on national television Wednesday night to discuss how the mass shooting was prevented. If not for that community member’s call, the governor likely would have had to join him.

“There is no telling how many lives this hero citizen saved from one phone call,” Smith said. “It is the responsibility of law enforcement that if we hear something, that we do something, and that is the message I would like to get out there — that ‘see something, say something’ works.”

Just because the alleged Richmond plot was foiled does not mean the gun violence issue has been solved. Lawmakers have the same responsibility as law enforcement: When you hear or see something like this, you do something.

In early June, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, moved the discussion in a sound direction. He announced his intent to introduce an assault weapons ban in the 2023 General Assembly session.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action swiftly responded to Morrissey’s plan: “Back in 2020, anti-gun extremists already tried and failed to pass such a comprehensive ban when they held majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. It was considered too extreme by some in that majority, and it was ultimately defeated by a bipartisan vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

But there’s more context to consider here. Six Republicans and four Democrats were part of the 10-5 February 2020 vote to carry House Bill 961 over to the 2021 session. The NRA-ILA later clarified that since no further action was taken in 2020, the bill died in committee at the end of that year.

Among the four Democrats was Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who explained the rationale for his February 2020 vote in an interview with WUSA: “I think we need to regulate assault rifles, that these weapons were never intended for civilian use, but in terms of this session, votes simply weren’t there to pass this bill on the floor of the Senate. I felt like continuing this conversation wasn’t going to be productive for anyone.”

Now is the time to restart that discussion in a productive fashion, and it seemingly would align with Youngkin’s desire to instill unity and confidence in Virginians. On the Fourth of July, the governor delivered a detailed Independence Day video address, where he spoke of the need for togetherness.

“During these trying times, it’s important to remember the common ideals that unite us rather than divide us,” Youngkin said. “It is our civic duty to find common cause for the common good, strengthening the spirit of our nation and of our great commonwealth.”

That need for unity comes into conflict with polarized views on constitutionally protected gun rights. In a February 2021 call with Virginia College Republicans, then-candidate Youngkin said he would “not sign any legislation that has anything to do with imposing limitations on our Second Amendment,” VPM reported.

But there’s a clear trade-off here. In exchange for not instituting limitations on guns, there will continue to be limitations on Virginians’ sense of safety. We already have lost our freedom to do quintessentially American activities without major security measures.

We cannot attend a baseball game at the Diamond without carrying items in clear plastic bags. We cannot attend a Fourth of July celebration without thinking about where to exit in an emergency.

After recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Youngkin said he and his wife endured “many sleepless nights,” per VPM’s report. The seizure of two assault rifles, one handgun and 223 rounds of ammunition at a South Richmond home — bullets that appear to have been destined for Dogwood Dell — should leave no doubt in the governor’s mind about what to do.

The Chicago Tribune editorial board reacted to Illinois’ Fourth of July mass shooting with a heart-wrenching reality: “A year from now, the good people of Highland Park will be wondering whether to hold a parade.” No community should even have to entertain that thought, or endure that sense of grief.

Youngkin is right. It is our civic duty to find common cause for the common good, and the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July plot demands a unified response from Virginia lawmakers. The commonwealth can lead the way by establishing clear limitations on assault weapons.

— Chris Gentilviso