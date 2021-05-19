Editorial: Don’t 'like' Instagram for kids

Social media are a mixed blessing. They allow us to communicate with our loved ones from afar — and allow creeps and trolls to push their ignorant bile into places where they’re unwelcome.

They allow wise voices and rational discourse to reach more people — and provide the same privilege for voices that belong to unhinged extremists. In short, they have increased access to information, misinformation and disinformation, indiscriminately.

They also have generated billions in profits — and turned each of us into a commodity, with businesses buying and selling our attention.

If only we could limit social media to recipes and photographs of cute cats. But it’s much too late for that. Pandora’s box has been opened and its contents spilled across our culture, where it can help or harm us — and our children.

Facebook is preparing a version of its Instagram platform for children under age 13. With a focus on images rather than dialogue, this might seem benign. But a coalition of 44 attorneys general — a bipartisan group that includes Virginia’s Mark Herring and North Carolina’s Josh Stein — is asking Facebook to halt its plans.