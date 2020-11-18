Editorial: Don't discount the Fredericksburg region's unique history

How to attract good jobs to the Fredericksburg region? A virtual conference this past Friday, sponsored by the George Washington Regional Commission (GWRC), and attended by a number of local civic and business leaders, attempted to answer that question.

GWRC’s mission is to promote economic growth and job creation, which is crucial to advancing the region’s other goals of reducing poverty, increasing revenue for local jurisdictions, and decreasing the 42% of out-commuters who clog the region’s roads and highways every day.

The region — which includes the city of Fredericksburg, and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties — was leading the commonwealth in job growth this past year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.

According to Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, new data shows that unemployment in the region was 2.4% this past December. But it spiked in June at 7.9%, and then fell to 5.6% as of Sept. 30 — a jobless rate that is lower than the rest of Virginia (6%) or the U.S. as a whole (7.7%), but still more than double what it was less than a year ago when regional job growth outpaced growth in the workforce.