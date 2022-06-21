Editorial: Drivers will dictate if variable speed limits work

Both in-state and out-of-state drivers traveling along Interstate 95 in Virginia know traffic is a regular occurrence. One of the more difficult and dangerous corridors is along the northbound side of the road, between Richmond and Fredericksburg.

This week, the Virginia Department of Transportation will activate new technology that it hopes will lower congestion and crashes. Since June 16, drivers have been exposed to variable speed limit (VSL) signs between mile markers 115 (just after the Ladysmith exit in Caroline County) and 130 (the junction with state Route 3).

The boards have displayed the usual 65 mph or 70 mph speed limits to help motorists get acclimated. Starting Wednesday around 5 to 6 a.m., the signs will adjust between 35 mph and 70 mph depending on conditions, VDOT said in a follow-up release on Tuesday.

“Northbound motorists approaching this area are often surprised by a sudden slowdown in traffic, and brake sharply,” said Mena Lockwood, assistant state traffic engineer for VDOT, in a recent statement. “By installing this variable speed limit system here, we can lower vehicle speeds before travelers reach the point of congestion. This reduces the risk of crashes and resulting injuries, and it maximizes our ability to keep traffic moving.”

Using vehicle detectors placed along I-95, an algorithm will be built that helps “harmonize traffic flow” to match any backups. To give drivers ample time to adjust, speed limits will be lowered in 10-mph increments, providing at least one minute of lead time to slow down.

The technology is a good step toward raising awareness of the need brake. But better driver behavior ultimately will dictate if the tool works as intended.

In a recent presentation, VDOT clearly outlined the goals of the $10 million project. The signs are designed to “keep traffic moving by delaying the onset of congestion; reduce incidents by alerting drivers to conditions ahead; improve travel time reliability by smoothing traffic flow to prevent system breakdown; and increase throughput by moving more vehicles.”

VDOT notes the technology already is used in Southwest Virginia along a 12-mile portion of Interstate 77, as well as near the Hampton Roads and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial bridge-tunnels. The Federal Highway Administration also counts VSLs among its “proven safety countermeasures.”

A 2021 report by the agency found VSLs contributed to crash reductions in Georgia and Wyoming. Other parts of the country employing the safety measure include Interstate 90 in Ohio and Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania.

Not convinced this will work? Pull out a bag of rice and pour it into a funnel.

“If the rice, like the traffic, enters the funnel too quickly, it slows and clogs,” VDOT explained. “However, if the rice is poured slowly and consistently through the funnel, each grain of rice has smooth passage through the funnel and all rice passes through faster. The same phenomenon is true for traffic.”

The graphic makes perfect sense in the kitchen, but human compliance is the deciding factor on a highway. Pieces of rice can’t use pedals, and drivers have differing levels of judgment when reacting behind the wheel.

Speed continues to be a leading factor in crashes on the commonwealth’s roadways. Per Virginia’s official Traffic Crash Facts report, there were 968 driving deaths in 2021. Of those fatalities, 445 were related to speed. And whether the speed limit is 35 mph or 65 mph, drivers still have to follow it.

To help explain the reasons for any VSL changes during this 15-mile stretch of I-95, VDOT also will use its changeable message signs to show why the numbers are being adjusted. Reasons might range from severe weather, to construction, to accidents.

“Moving forward, we cannot build our way out of congestion,” the VDOT presentation noted. “Rather, we must leverage innovation and advanced technologies to mitigate congestion and improve safety.”

But the messaging and enforcement also need to be stronger. Speed limits are not suggestions. They’re laws. The best way to enhance the welfare of Virginia highways is better driver behavior.

— Chris Gentilviso