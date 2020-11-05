Editorial: Effort to 'REV' up Virginia's workforce is a sound investment

“Even with high unemployment rates, many employers are still struggling to find the talent they need in critical sectors,” Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy said in a statement. “The REV scholarships will help close the skills gap between the jobs open and the Virginians in search of a new career path.”

The one-time awards carry amounts of $3,000 for qualifying full-time programs and $1,500 for part-time or short-term, noncredit FastForward training programs. According to the VCCS FAQ page, the scholarship also is not considered income and therefore does not affect any continued unemployment benefits. The funding is available through Dec. 14.

Of the $30 million allocated by the state, $27 million will go toward VCCS programs and $3 million will go to local workforce development areas in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Those two regions of the commonwealth account for nearly half of all initial and continuing unemployment claims, the governor’s office said.

Best of all, the REV program is a flexible windfall. Any current student who enrolled in fall classes that began on or after Oct. 29, and will end by the spring 2021 semester, is eligible to apply for a one-time voucher.