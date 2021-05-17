Editorial: Elected officials must set better expectations than “It’s very simple”

On Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new COVID-19 guidance that marked a sea change in public health precautions addressing the coronavirus.
“[F]ully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the federal agency said.
The announcement led to a cascade of local changes. As of midnight on Saturday, Virginia’s mask mandate was lifted in most locales, except for public transit, health care facilities and congregate settings. On May 28, capacity and distancing restrictions at gatherings also will be eased.
“It’s very simple,” Northam said. “It’s either a shot or a mask. It’s up to you. If you’re not vaccinated yet we strongly encourage you to wear a mask in public.”
But anyone who was out and about over the weekend in the commonwealth knows it’s not that simple. The virus is invisible, as is someone’s vaccination status. Rather than project either-or messaging, we hope elected officials set better expectations going forward.
In a Friday release, Northam’s office touted recent progress that justified the mask decision: “increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines.” Roughly 2 in 3 Virginia adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in a statement. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia.”
“Any relaxing of his edicts is a positive development, especially one that would restore the right of individual Virginians to make their own determinations regarding COVID-related precautions,” Virginia Senate Republicans added in a Monday statement.
Northam is right that Virginians have been working hard and Senate Republicans are right that Virginians have been left to their own devices. But there needs to be a better road map than, “It’s up to you.”
Vaccines are more than a pathway to removing masks. They are a vehicle to retool core elements of society that severely have been disrupted by this global public health crisis.
Have we forgotten the odd ground that our children have been occupying during this pandemic? A Monday NPR report profiled 3-year-old Eloise LaCour, one of 144 brave toddlers participating in a Phase 1 clinical trial testing the Pfizer vaccine on kids ages 5 and younger. To date, vaccines only are available for people ages 12 and older.
“We don’t know the long-term impacts of the virus,” Eloise’s mother, Angelica, told NPR. “And we know that this is a well-tolerated vaccine that’s saving people’s lives. And it’s important that our children get that as well.”
We agree. Where’s the energy to protect our kids’ future? When will they be able to fully resume their lives with fully peace of mind in school and other settings? More vaccinations of all ages will help.
Have we forgotten that our overall health care beyond COVID-19 has fallen off? In 2020, birth rates declined by 4% to the lowest level since 1979. During the first half of the pandemic-scarred year, American life expectancy dropped by a full year. An American Medical Association survey published in January found that during the first five months of 2020, roughly 40% of people passed on medical care.
“Physicians can mitigate some of the long-term harmful effects of this forgone care by proactively reaching out to patients who missed care to try and reschedule the care either in-person or through telehealth,” said corresponding author Kelly E. Anderson of the department of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
We agree, but why should the onus solely fall on physicians? When will we hear from elected officials about the broader health care needs facing our communities? Why have we not made COVID-19 vaccines part of the discussion about resuming regular doctor’s visits, either in person or via telehealth?
Have we forgotten that the rest of the world is part of this pandemic? As of Sunday, the daily death toll in India (3% fully vaccinated) remained near 4,000 people. The New York Times’ global vaccination tracker, which culls figures from the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project, shows that while 37% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated, our North American neighbors — Mexico (8.3%) and Canada (3.8%) — have a steeper path ahead. The same is true in Europe for Greece (14%), Italy (14%) and France (13%).
As big-box stores like Walmart, Target and others lift mask mandates in the U.S., the places and people who make the clothing and other items we buy in Short Pump or in Midlothian are the furthest behind. Indonesia (3.3% fully vaccinated), Bangladesh (2.2%) and Pakistan (0.4%) serve as a few examples.
We as Virginians are lucky to have free vaccinations, improved walk-in access, and novelty incentives like a free Krispy Kreme doughnut or a Ledo’s Pizza pie. But getting vaccinated and doing our part to end this pandemic is about a lot more than a free lunch or snack, or a maskless trip to a grocery store or a pharmacy. It’s not that simple, and our elected leaders must set better expectations.
— Chris Gentilviso