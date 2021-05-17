Editorial: Elected officials must set better expectations than “It’s very simple”

“Physicians can mitigate some of the long-term harmful effects of this forgone care by proactively reaching out to patients who missed care to try and reschedule the care either in-person or through telehealth,” said corresponding author Kelly E. Anderson of the department of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

We agree, but why should the onus solely fall on physicians? When will we hear from elected officials about the broader health care needs facing our communities? Why have we not made COVID-19 vaccines part of the discussion about resuming regular doctor’s visits, either in person or via telehealth?