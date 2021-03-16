Editorial: Embrace the opportunity to get vaccinated

In July 2017, NBC News followed then-Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam as he put his stethoscope on the chest of an 8-year-old girl at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The child’s mother urgently spoke of health problems her daughter was having that brought them to this free clinic. Northam gave his diagnosis along with his contact information, and reassured the family that things would be OK, the campaign dispatch said.

Fast forward to nearly four years later, and the United States’ only doctor governor was in the patient’s chair Monday morning at the Executive Mansion, hoping things would be OK. As members of the Virginia National Guard delivered doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Northam and his wife, Pam, their faces had that same mix of concern and relief as the mother and daughter he worked with years ago. That’s how serious this pandemic has been for everyone, even the government, medical and military professionals whose leadership we depend on.