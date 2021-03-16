Editorial: Embrace the opportunity to get vaccinated

In July 2017, NBC News followed then-Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam as he put his stethoscope on the chest of an 8-year-old girl at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The child’s mother urgently spoke of health problems her daughter was having that brought them to this free clinic. Northam gave his diagnosis along with his contact information, and reassured the family that things would be OK, the campaign dispatch said.
Fast forward to nearly four years later, and the United States’ only doctor governor was in the patient’s chair Monday morning at the Executive Mansion, hoping things would be OK. As members of the Virginia National Guard delivered doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Northam and his wife, Pam, their faces had that same mix of concern and relief as the mother and daughter he worked with years ago. That’s how serious this pandemic has been for everyone, even the government, medical and military professionals whose leadership we depend on.
In getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson treatment, the Northams are setting the right expectation for the general public in the weeks ahead. Priority groups — essential workers, seniors, Virginians with underlying health conditions — have worked their way through complex, two-shot processes with the Pfizer and Moderna methods. But any of these three options moves us closer to ending this pandemic. We all have to embrace the opportunity to get vaccinated.
“We have three safe and effective vaccines now,” Northam said after getting his shot, the RTD reported. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccination they can.”
We echo that message, and in the three months since the first vaccine was given an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer on Dec. 11), Virginians have heeded Northam’s call. As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed more than 1 million people in the commonwealth now fully are vaccinated.
Roughly 10% of that population lives in the immediate Richmond region. More than 21,000 people in the city, about 15,000 in Hanover County, 37,000-plus in Henrico County and 35,000-plus in Chesterfield County woke up this morning knowing they have the best protection against this virus.
To date, shots largely have been going to Virginians who not just want but need this vaccine. And in the weeks ahead, we need that urgency to shift to the general public.
The foundation is there for this transition to be successful, as a clear calendar has been established. This past week, President Joe Biden announced that he would impel states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.
The resources are there to match the timeline. A recent Politico report did the math: With commitments of 300 million doses apiece from Pfizer and Moderna, and 200 million doses from Johnson & Johnson, the U.S. has invested to make sure supplies can reach every American’s arm.
The question of who can deliver these millions of lifesaving shots also has grown clearer. The Biden administration recently announced that dentists, emergency medical technicians, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and even veterinarians are among the professionals who have been empowered to join this warlike effort and to combat this novel, deadly threat to humankind.
And finally, federal, state and local officials appear to be on the same page about how to get the job done. After months of division and confusion that created an arms race among states for supplies in the months before vaccines, and for doses in the first few weeks after the arrival of vaccines, we now see local voices who are confident we will not just meet expectations but exceed them.
“As we look at the supply and the pace and the demand here in Virginia, we really think we will easily meet that May 1 marker and potentially even outpace it by a couple of weeks,” Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, said in a Friday briefing per The Associated Press.
We’ll continue to hold officials at all levels to their word, and more hurdles still lie ahead. This pandemic is worldwide, and despite Virginia and the rest of the U.S. making progress, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Friday that vaccines can’t just be concentrated in countries with the means to administer them. Of 335 million doses given across the globe, roughly 3 in 4 are centered in just 10 countries, including the U.S.
“The inequitable distribution of vaccines remains the biggest threat to ending the pandemic and driving a global recovery,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, according to a Yahoo News report.
That will be high on our minds as we continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wait for this solution to reach more people in Virginia and across the globe. When our individual times come, we must do our part and embrace the opportunity to get vaccinated. Make sure you’re signed up by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling: (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)