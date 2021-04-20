Editorial: Emergency alert sent the right message: Vaccines enhance public safety

Then there are “public safety alerts” like Monday’s message, with “information about a threat that may not be imminent or after an imminent threat has occurred.” Public safety alerts also “are less severe than imminent threat alerts,” FEMA adds.

Monday’s vaccines alert ideally would have been sent the first day shots were available. But officials needed time to ramp up production, fine-tune systems and gauge the effects on the population.

More than four months after the first emergency use authorization was given to Pfizer, these vaccines are doing much more good than harm in the fight against this pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) vaccine summary shows roughly 40% of Virginians have received at least one dose and 25% fully are vaccinated.

Some localities are even closer to their community vaccination goals. Per data showcased on the Chesterfield COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: In Chesterfield, Henrico and Loudoun counties, roughly 75% of people have received at least one dose. Chesterfield also is the first large locality (>200,000 people) to reach 50% fully vaccinated.