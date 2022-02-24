Editorial: Ensure there are a enough teachers, resources to keep pace with enrollment

In Richmond Public Schools with regard to building a new George Wythe High School, the discussion has two sides.

One side has received a lot of attention: Families students, alumni and some Richmond School Board members including Superintendent Jason Kamras, want city officials to manage efforts to build a new school. The high school is more than six decades old.

It’s an understatement to say it needs upgrades. At school board meetings, members of a group called “Wythe Can’t Wait,’’ made their voices clear. Enrollment is nearing its 1,400 capacity. A new building could accommodate up to 1,600 students, according to a Times-Dispatch article.

Others, including a majority School Board members, also would agree Wythe is the victim of deferred maintenance and needs a new facility, but they want the project managed by the school division.

The debate is a hornet’s nest and the project has stumbled along, but here’s another question: With a projected increase in Wythe’s enrollment, will there be enough teachers, case workers and language specialists to keep pace? Whoever manages the construction, a parallel plan also should be in place to address another seemingly deferred action at Wythe: the need to add more learning resources, or other intervention and remedial programs for students inside the building.

A larger space and more students equals the need for more resources. Instead of thinking about how to create more space, the real question is how will Richmond bring in more teachers and other necessary resources, especially during an era of dwindling ranks in public schools? And Wythe really needs more resources.

According to demographic data from the Virginia Department of Education School Quality Profiles, the majority of Wythe students are Latinx, accounting for nearly 50% of all enrollment. Another roughly 47% are Black students and the remaining enrollment totaling a little more than 3% are white, Asian or identify as mixed race.

The same data set says 17% are students classified with a disability, nearly 42% come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and some 39% are English language learners. The school has a 32% dropout rate, with the numbers almost twice that for Latinx students.

Also attendance at Wythe is not the best, says Richmond School Board member Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the 5th District where Wythe is located. If the school currently has an enrollment of roughly 1,300 students, there are only 900 who actually come to class regularly, she said.

Rizzi knows some of these students need urgent help. There are hundreds with language barriers, who speak very little English and are sitting in class right now unable to communicate with their teachers, she says. Some have behavioral challenges. The focus should be on getting them the resources they need to thrive in school and reverse the course of current stats.

School Board member Mariah White, who represents the 2nd District where Fox Elementary School is located, agrees. She has been among the loudest advocates to bring additional resources into all the schools, such as more case workers, counselors and behavior, language and reading specialists.

“You need the staff,” White said.

Additionally, there are other schools with extra space — Huguenot High School, John Marshall High School and a forthcoming new career and technical education center — that could accommodate current or future students zoned for Wythe.

It may take some rezoning of the middle schools (for example River City on Richmond’s South Side) for some of these students to be able to attend other schools. Moving students to other locations with less enrollment and space creates the opportunity to tap into resources at those schools.

House Bill 829, currently being reviewed by a Senate panel, would give school boards greater flexibility to bring in more school counselors or other licensed individuals to meet student ratios and staffing requirements at elementary, middle or high schools with the greatest need.

“You have to make sure you have the right resources,” White said. She added that parents need to be a part of the equation and more involved. But many of these parents also are challenged because they are working two jobs or struggling with other issues. They need help too.

New facilities are necessary in a school division with aging infrastructure, but accompanying the brick-and-mortar plan there should be a framework to adequately address the dearth of intervention resources.

Before officials take care of the outside, don’t forget to give equal attention to what’s happening on the inside.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks