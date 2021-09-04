Editorial: Evolving attitudes and skills will shape the future of work in Virginia

Or, do we closely scrutinize how education and the workforce have changed since the start of the pandemic? A June report from McKinsey & Company took aim at “defining the skills citizens will need in the future world of work.” One of the challenges right now is, as the pandemic continues to be a moving target, so is the process of identifying skills that might spell success in the years ahead. “It is difficult to teach what is not well-defined,” the report said.

Expanding the notion of “skills” to include “attitudes” is a good place to start. McKinsey identified 56 DELTAs — distinct elements of talent — that can help fuel achievement in the future world of work. Examples include “adaptability” and “coping with uncertainty” — qualities that show up at any time or setting.

We see how the pandemic already has stress-tested and shattered our previous norms. Take higher education, where universities worked diligently to make a quick shift to virtual learning.