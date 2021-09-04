Editorial: Evolving attitudes and skills will shape the future of work in Virginia

Entering Labor Day of 2021, with effective COVID-19 vaccines in hand for months, some employers and employees across the U.S. had expectations to return to pre-pandemic work settings.
That vision largely has not materialized. “Surging delta cases reverse the world’s march back to the office,” read an Aug. 20 Bloomberg News piece summarizing the ongoing struggle in major metropolitan cities.
“Will this be a recovery without, or with only a partial, return — one in which workers remain at home, or come into the office for only two or three days a week — or will staff be back at their desks full-time in October?” the piece asked.
The COVID-driven disruptions are not limited to desks. In an August cover story, Virginia Business captured some local twists and turns from “The Great American Labor Shortage.”
Small businesses have had to reduce their hours due to staffing issues; expanded federal unemployment benefits have been debated as a factor. Families continue to endure health and child care challenges. Droves of employees have quit in hopes of finding better conditions. And employers of all sizes have had to experiment with hybrid and remote settings, as well as better wages and benefits, to attract and retain people.
“The pandemic forced us to rethink the entire relationship individuals have with work,” Joseph Harder, an associate professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, told Virginia Business. “It’s not just that white-collar workers are demanding flexibility ... but it’s also [happening with] the entry-level positions that are essential to reopening the economy.”
What’s the solution? Evolving skills and attitudes — not fixed spaces or previous norms — will shape the future of work in Virginia. In August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell praised a virtual town hall of students and educators for their courage and resilience in trying times. But he also alluded to a rapidly changing world that is putting today’s young people “in a position to turn its lessons into profound tools of change.”
“We’re not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said. “We need to watch carefully as the economy continues to get through the pandemic and try to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for our policy.”
The question is: What do we watch? Do we pay attention to some traditional physical indicators mentioned in the Bloomberg report that reflect big cities’ sluggish reboot of offices? Do we measure badge swipes at company buildings, public transit ridership levels during 9-to-5 commuting hours and vacant commercial real estate properties?
Or, do we closely scrutinize how education and the workforce have changed since the start of the pandemic? A June report from McKinsey & Company took aim at “defining the skills citizens will need in the future world of work.” One of the challenges right now is, as the pandemic continues to be a moving target, so is the process of identifying skills that might spell success in the years ahead. “It is difficult to teach what is not well-defined,” the report said.
Expanding the notion of “skills” to include “attitudes” is a good place to start. McKinsey identified 56 DELTAs — distinct elements of talent — that can help fuel achievement in the future world of work. Examples include “adaptability” and “coping with uncertainty” — qualities that show up at any time or setting.
We see how the pandemic already has stress-tested and shattered our previous norms. Take higher education, where universities worked diligently to make a quick shift to virtual learning.
But just two weeks into the pandemic, Barbara Lockee and Aaron Bond of Virginia Tech, along with Stephanie Moore, then at the University of Virginia, were part of a team of academic researchers that warned of a critical distinction. In their journal article, “The difference between emergency remote teaching and online learning,” they explained how the crisis response to COVID was a different exercise than a well-planned virtual course, which normally takes six to nine months of preparation.
“The need to ‘just get it online’ is in direct contradiction to the time and effort normally dedicated to developing a quality course,” they wrote. “Online courses created in this way should not be mistaken for long-term solutions but accepted as a temporary solution to an immediate problem.”
Roughly 18 months into the pandemic, we still have a problem. And as schools and workplaces continue to navigate pandemic-related issues — masks, vaccines, cases and more — are we restoring normalcy or repeating mistakes that could prolong emergency settings?
“[T]he possible need for ERT” — emergency remote teaching — “must become part of a faculty member’s skill set, as well as professional development programming for any personnel involved in the instructional mission of colleges and universities,” the paper added.
Have we applied that principle to other professions? What does “emergency remote work” look like for employees who have shifted to virtual settings? What does “emergency work” look like for people who have reported in person to their jobs all along? Can we chronicle experiences from the pandemic and instill these skill sets going forward?
No matter what the sector is, the McKinsey report focused on how in an “automated, digital and dynamic” labor market, all citizens will benefit from having abilities that fit three criteria:
They add value beyond what can be done by automated systems and intelligent machines.
They can operate in a digital environment.
They can continually adapt to new ways of working and new occupations.
This Labor Day, that’s where our mindset has to be. Evolving skills and attitudes — not fixed spaces or previous norms — will shape the future of work in the commonwealth.
— Chris Gentilviso