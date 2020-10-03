Editorial: Expanded access should add dates — and depth — to Virginia’s elections

In one year’s time, voting access in Virginia has expanded by leaps and bounds. The 42.4% of registered voters who participated in the November 2019 elections largely did so at the polls on Election Day. It was not a state holiday. Voting absentee required a reason. Voting by mail was not an option.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the General Assembly cracked the seal on a historically rigid process. Voters who feared long lines, or lacked the ability to step away from responsibilities on that first Tuesday in November, face fewer barriers to their votes being counted.

The new voting landscape is a welcome one that should be marked by deliberation, not haste. Expanded access should add dates — and depth — to Virginia’s elections.