Editorial: Expanded access should add dates — and depth — to Virginia’s elections

In one year’s time, voting access in Virginia has expanded by leaps and bounds. The 42.4% of registered voters who participated in the November 2019 elections largely did so at the polls on Election Day. It was not a state holiday. Voting absentee required a reason. Voting by mail was not an option.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the General Assembly cracked the seal on a historically rigid process. Voters who feared long lines, or lacked the ability to step away from responsibilities on that first Tuesday in November, face fewer barriers to their votes being counted.
The new voting landscape is a welcome one that should be marked by deliberation, not haste. Expanded access should add dates — and depth — to Virginia’s elections.
According to data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), 557,540 voters cast ballots by Oct. 1 — 233,904 by mail and 323,636 in person. Another 778,824 vote-by-mail applications were outstanding from voters who requested ballots but had not turned them in.
The phobia of voting during a pandemic, the petulance of the presidential race or the cavity caused by limited, local in-person campaigning might have accelerated Virginians’ decision-making. We hope voters who have yet to decide will take advantage of additional time and resources.
Local voter registration offices are an asset. Committed poll workers have been on hand since Sept. 18 to create safe, in-person experiences. Drop boxes help voters quickly turn in their mail-in ballots in person, with peace of mind. The state also passed legislation to work with localities and provide prepaid postage for voters using the U.S. Postal Service. And the old-school Election Day still is here, with key debates and forums other than Tuesday’s presidential debacle taking place to inform our electorate.
Any new voting option should be scrutinized. Errors have occurred and challenges will arise in the weeks ahead. But we welcome solutions that raise long-term participation, pushing our commonwealth closer to full turnout.
If and when the pandemic subsides, early voting should add dates — and depth — to Virginia’s elections. The mindset has moved from “I can’t vote today” to “How can I vote between now and November?” It’s a remarkable shift that should have happened long before a public health crisis.
— Chris Gentilviso