Editorial: Expanded pool of vaccinators provides strength and hope — at a critical time

To mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address to the nation on March 11.

Biden mourned the loss of more than 527,000 Americans, including nearly 10,000 of our neighbors in the commonwealth. He also credited the people who heroically keep fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus.

“We’ve seen front-line and essential workers risking their lives — sometimes losing them — to save and help others,” Biden said. “Researchers and scientists racing for a vaccine. And so many of you, as Hemingway wrote, being strong in all the broken places.”

The need for strength in broken places persists. In just one month’s time, another 32,000-plus Americans have lost their lives, including more than 500 Virginians. More variants are upon us, and an expanded pool of vaccinators provides strength and hope — at a critical time.