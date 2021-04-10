Editorial: Expanded pool of vaccinators provides strength and hope — at a critical time

To mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address to the nation on March 11.
Biden mourned the loss of more than 527,000 Americans, including nearly 10,000 of our neighbors in the commonwealth. He also credited the people who heroically keep fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus.
“We’ve seen front-line and essential workers risking their lives — sometimes losing them — to save and help others,” Biden said. “Researchers and scientists racing for a vaccine. And so many of you, as Hemingway wrote, being strong in all the broken places.”
The need for strength in broken places persists. In just one month’s time, another 32,000-plus Americans have lost their lives, including more than 500 Virginians. More variants are upon us, and an expanded pool of vaccinators provides strength and hope — at a critical time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this past week that the more contagious United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) now is the most common strain in the U.S. Brazil is facing its own highly contagious variant (P.1), driving an outbreak that killed nearly 4,200 people in the country in a single day on Tuesday. Another variant in India has two mutations, meaning it could be more potent. The U.K. and Brazil strains already are in Virginia and, within the past week, the India variant was found in San Francisco.
As the virus keeps evolving, our vaccination efforts have to do the same. We recognize both federal and state officials for prioritizing pathways to make sure the size of the vaccinator corps matches both the surge in variants and the need to get as many Virginians vaccinated as possible.
One day after the one-year anniversary of COVID-19, the Biden administration rightfully increased the variety of health care professionals who could administer vaccines. Per a White House fact sheet, dentists, emergency medical technicians, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and veterinarians were among the additions. So were retirees in these fields, as well as pharmacists and pharmacy interns, and students in health care professions.
States were encouraged by Biden to follow suit, but Virginia already had been proactive. In February, Gov. Ralph Northam signed bipartisan legislation carried by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, (House Bill 2333) and state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, (Senate Bill 1445) to create a deeper set of vaccine providers. The commonwealth has its Medical Reserve Corps, as well as the new Virginia Volunteer Vaccinator Registry, which will help connect people who want to serve with hospitals, nonprofits and local health departments running clinics.
“By further expanding our vaccinator workforce, we can build on this momentum and ensure we have additional vaccination capacity as supply increases and more individuals become eligible to receive the vaccine,” Northam said this past week.
Local health districts across the commonwealth are entering Phase 2 of vaccinations, where anyone older than age 16 is eligible. This past week, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., visited an event in Roanoke, run in partnership by the Virginia Department of Health and Carilion Clinic. In a short video on social media, he remarked how National Guard members and Western Virginia Community College student nurses were working together in the same mission to get 5,000 shots in arms.
“[It’s the] community coming together to make sure we can get past COVID and get back to pre-COVID life,” Warner said. “To do that, we’ve got to get these vaccinations in.”
We agree — and we can’t overlook the fact that there are more hands on deck to do it, thanks to cooperation among elected leaders, and public-private partnerships that are getting the job done.
Roughly one week from now, all Virginians — and Americans — age 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated. So much work is left to do — to deliver shots for people who are interested, to persuade others who are unsure or not planning to get one, to understand the variants that quickly are moving before us, and more.
When you roll up your sleeve, look at the people giving you your shot and say “thank you.” Feel the strength and hope they are providing — at this critical time.
— Chris Gentilviso