Editorial: Extend the CARES Act deadline

The letter also cited an example from Ohio, where the attorney general is running a COVID-19 grant program to support rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers. Setting up standards and procedures “took time” and reduced the calendar for organizations to request, receive and implement funding.

“All the while, these groups’ need for COVID-related assistance has grown only more substantial, a demand that is not likely to subside anytime soon,” the letter adds.

In Virginia, we have similar instances where time matters just as much as money. For example, in the city of Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration allocated $6 million in CARES Act funding to support the Eviction Diversion Program. The aid money was “to help households with pending evictions in court as well as those at risk of eviction due to the economic challenges arising from COVID-19,” read a July document from the City Auditor’s Office.

When Dec. 30 hits, will the struggles of families to find stable housing just float away? The following day, the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire. Will the problem just disappear?