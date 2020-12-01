Editorial: Extend the CARES Act deadline

When Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act package in March, the bill was met with bipartisan support.
Just two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers saw the forthcoming struggle for households and businesses across the country. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the federal government was taking “unprecedented steps to preserve jobs in industries adversely impacted by the spread of COVID-19.”
But one of the key stipulations of the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund — the segment of the CARES Act established to assist local governments — is that funding has to be used by Dec. 30.
With less than a month until then, another wave of bipartisan support emerged on Monday. A group of 49 attorneys general — including Virginia’s Mark Herring — signed a letter urging Congress to extend the CARES Act deadline at least to the end of 2021. We wholeheartedly support their effort.
“This time frame likely made sense in late March when the CARES Act was passed, but we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 in the past seven months,” the letter said. “Among other things, we know that the pandemic will continue to challenge communities well beyond December 30, 2020 — a deadline that now seems unreasonable.”
The letter also cited an example from Ohio, where the attorney general is running a COVID-19 grant program to support rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers. Setting up standards and procedures “took time” and reduced the calendar for organizations to request, receive and implement funding.
“All the while, these groups’ need for COVID-related assistance has grown only more substantial, a demand that is not likely to subside anytime soon,” the letter adds.
In Virginia, we have similar instances where time matters just as much as money. For example, in the city of Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration allocated $6 million in CARES Act funding to support the Eviction Diversion Program. The aid money was “to help households with pending evictions in court as well as those at risk of eviction due to the economic challenges arising from COVID-19,” read a July document from the City Auditor’s Office.
When Dec. 30 hits, will the struggles of families to find stable housing just float away? The following day, the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire. Will the problem just disappear?
If the 2020 deadline sticks, CARES Act resources are at risk of frivolously being spent like a set of expiring gift cards. Extend the deadline another year, and give localities and partner organizations the time to turn these valuable relief dollars into true recovery efforts.
— Chris Gentilviso