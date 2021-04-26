Editorial: Financial literacy is a critical piece of the COVID-19 recovery

If we are unable to instill basic yet critical skills at young ages, the risk for mistakes in adult life will persist. In 2020, the TIAA Institute released a report focused on millennials’ prepandemic money management and financial preparedness. The study posed a “big three” of financial literacy questions:

1) Suppose you had $100 in a savings account, and the interest rate was 2% per year. After 5 years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow? [More than $102; Exactly $102; Less than $102; Don’t know; Prefer not to say]

2) Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1% per year and inflation was 2% per year. After 1 year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account? [More than today; Exactly the same; Less than today; Don’t know; Prefer not to say]

3) Buying a single company’s stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund. [True; False; Don’t know; Prefer not to say]