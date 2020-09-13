Editorial: Finding a way back to work for everyone

At this point, the No. 1 goal of public policy — both at the state and local level — should be to do whatever is necessary to help struggling businesses hire back employees who were laid off during the height of the pandemic.

But the General Assembly recently just did the opposite by killing a bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, that would have provided businesses and other property owners that diligently are following state workplace safety rules broad immunity from being sued by workers, customers or visitors claiming they were infected with COVID-19 because of poor social distancing practices. The bill was in line with a push from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups to get businesses working again with some form of protections.

“Right now, in order for us to have a functioning economy, we have to give people some certainty that they can open their business and not immediately get hit with lawsuits for an epidemic that’s nearly impossible to trace,” co-sponsor state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, told his colleagues. But they couldn’t agree on the specifics.