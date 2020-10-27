Editorial: Finding civic purposes for a new Coliseum

In a normal year, the hardwood floor of State Farm Arena in Atlanta would be reserved for elite talent. On 41 nights, the bright lights would capture rows of television cameras, high-octane dunks and thousands of fans watching in awe as professional NBA athletes net big shots — and billions of dollars — in revenue.
This year is different. With sports schedules frozen or truncated due to the coronavirus, the Atlanta Hawks’ home court has been replaced by voting machines, poll worker training and other election activities. And while voting at State Farm Arena, Georgians also have access to COVID-19 tests and flu shots.
Since the Hawks became one of the first teams to adopt such an idea in late June, dozens of facilities across pro and college markets have followed suit. Sports enthusiasts who have driven live event revenue by buying tickets, merchandise and food/drinks are seeing their voices heard in a different way than cheering on a scintillating play. And some taxpayers without any interest in sports now are able to walk in the doors of facilities they helped fund and gain something other than a few hours of entertainment.
The moment we’re in is a reminder that through robust community input, Richmond should be finding civic purposes for a new Richmond Coliseum.
Key components of this past year’s Navy Hill redevelopment plan were a 17,500-seat arena to replace the old structure; 2,000-plus apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; a renovated Blues Armory; and a new GRTC Transit System plaza. The supposed deliverables for the community included jobs, affordable housing units and an entertainment venue that would improve the economic vitality of the downtown corridor.
But when the City Council scrapped the proposal this past February, the criticisms were louder and clearer than the project’s purported benefits. The request-for-proposal (RFP) process was too short and needed a reset. The complexities of the associated tax-increment financing (TIF) district to fund the project put taxpayers at risk. The process was not open enough to overcome the city’s history of struggles with large-scale projects.
“The Navy Hill [District] Corporation proposal puts too much public funds at risk and represents the type of deal-making that reinforces distrust issues that continue to exist in our city,” said a body of five council members — Chris Hilbert, Kim Gray, Kristen Larson, Stephanie Lynch and Reva Trammell — who drove the resolution to vote the plan down. They said they were committed to working toward a new facility but “not at the expense of schools or other critical priorities.”
Today, we are thankful that roughly one month before the coronavirus officially was declared a pandemic, the City Council said “no” to this project — not because we don’t think downtown could benefit from a new arena, but because this pandemic has reinforced the need for a plan that supports civic purposes.
Access to voting options is essential. Imagine the “Vote at the Coliseum” ad, with a downtown facility near City Hall that can support long lines rather than a North Side option that poses transportation issues for some residents. Imagine if people working downtown could use an arena as a polling place at any point in a voting cycle, rather than choosing between work or child care or another personal conflict.
Access to health care services is essential. Could arenas operate as clinics on rolling days when their doors otherwise would be closed, and not just for charity events? Could deals be reached so that arenas also serve as information technology hubs for K-12 students who need device assistance? Could jobs be created that go beyond service industries that have been disrupted by COVID-19?
Access to live entertainment is a luxury. Many of us have forgone the usual year of concerts, sporting events and other activities amid this pandemic. We do recognize the revenue that has been lost as a result of these events being canceled or attendance being minimized, but public health comes first.
When we next are able to seriously talk about an arena or stadium proposal for Richmond, let’s make sure the RFP process lifts up civic purposes that are most critical for the city moving forward. Let’s use the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and create a better community Coliseum plan.
— Chris Gentilviso