Editorial: Finding civic purposes for a new Coliseum

“The Navy Hill [District] Corporation proposal puts too much public funds at risk and represents the type of deal-making that reinforces distrust issues that continue to exist in our city,” said a body of five council members — Chris Hilbert, Kim Gray, Kristen Larson, Stephanie Lynch and Reva Trammell — who drove the resolution to vote the plan down. They said they were committed to working toward a new facility but “not at the expense of schools or other critical priorities.”

Today, we are thankful that roughly one month before the coronavirus officially was declared a pandemic, the City Council said “no” to this project — not because we don’t think downtown could benefit from a new arena, but because this pandemic has reinforced the need for a plan that supports civic purposes.

Access to voting options is essential. Imagine the “Vote at the Coliseum” ad, with a downtown facility near City Hall that can support long lines rather than a North Side option that poses transportation issues for some residents. Imagine if people working downtown could use an arena as a polling place at any point in a voting cycle, rather than choosing between work or child care or another personal conflict.