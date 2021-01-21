Editorial: For Amanda Chase, there are two paths: shape up or resign

“Our words matter and we must be held accountable if we promote falsehoods that encourage violence and sedition,” said state Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who sponsored the resolution to censure Chase.

“I don’t need to defend myself because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Chase responded Tuesday, adding the resolution was “politically motivated” in light of her run for governor.

Here’s where the problem really emerges. The General Assembly is devoting far too much time to policing the behavior of one member. And Chase is using her elected office to promote personal views and ambitions that appear to be separate from — or even in conflict with — her duties as a state senator.

The oath is clear: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as ____________________ according to the best of my ability, (so help me God).”