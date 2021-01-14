Editorial: For Dels. Cole, LaRock and Campbell, the punishment fits the crime

We agree. Cole, LaRock and Campbell are entitled to their opinions. But in sending a letter to Pence — on official House of Delegates letterhead — they went too far.

“Should you, as Vice President, announce a winner based on a tally of unconstitutionally and fraudulently elected Presidential Electors, it would create a rent in the fabric of the nation,” the letter read. “Our Country is based on the consent of the governed, and if half of the country were to believe their votes no longer matter, we fear for the consequences for the union.”

What about the other half? What about the majority of Virginia voters? What about the election officials who worked tirelessly to conduct and certify the commonwealth’s results?

Cole, LaRock and Campbell, worry that changes to the 2020 elections — notably early and mail-in ballots bundled into large, central absentee precincts — “led to greatly increased opportunities for massive voter fraud and election fraud.” But worries are not facts. Change amid a pandemic is not fraud.