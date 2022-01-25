Editorial: For masks in class, schools are responsible for setting standards, not upholding choice

Hastily removing a masking standard does not make up for that lost time. If anything, it raises a host of issues moving forward. Even some backers of parental choice called for more time and thought.

“I want to unmask the kids, and it’s going to happen,” said board member Debbie Bailey of the Dale District, who served as a teacher for 34 years. “Parental choice is what I’m in favor of. But people need to understand, from an operational standpoint, as someone who has been in a school, this is a difficult thing for schools to navigate.”

How will staff members handle contact tracing and quarantine situations? What about accommodations for students with special needs and for medically compromised children? What about parents who fear quarantine policies in mask-optional environments will lead to the economic fallout of having to miss time at work?

Schools need to assert standards. In math, English, science and more, Virginia has Standards of Learning — principles that “establish minimum expectations” for students’ knowledge in core subjects. Exams are a method of measuring SOLs, and high-stakes testing is not without issue.