Editorial: For masks in class, schools are responsible for setting standards, not upholding choice

As students attended school across Virginia on Monday, they continued to wear cloth, surgical and even medical-grade masks. Roughly two years after the first recorded COVID-19 case in the U.S., face coverings continue to be visible symbols of an invisible virus that has upended everyday life.
This month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 sought to eliminate the stress associated with mask mandates in classrooms. He vowed to reaffirm “the rights of parents in the upbringing, education, and care of their children” by granting them “the ability to decide whether their child should wear masks for the duration of the school day.”
The order, which took effect Monday, set off a slew of litigation from some parents and school boards opposed to the policy change. Those who support it declared Jan. 24 as Mask Off Monday. One parent in Page County even was charged with making an oral threat on school property in defense of ending the mandate.
Youngkin’s attempt to restore normalcy in classrooms might have been well-intentioned. But his execution of the mask mandate order sparked more division than unity, and it overlooked the role public schools play in keeping children safe. They are responsible for setting standards, not upholding choice.
The governor’s order cited the futility of a universal mask policy: Wearing them “virtually every moment” in school is “ineffective and impractical.” He argued that mandates fail to keep pace with evolving science, led by vaccines for children 5 and older. He questioned kids’ ability to follow “universal and correct mask use,” leading to bacteria and parasites building up on dirty cloth masks.
“Masks inhibit the ability of children to communicate, delay language development, and impede the growth of emotional and social skills. ... Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues, which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than COVID-19.”
Masks might be impractical, but so are the premise and delivery of Youngkin’s order. Putting a critical policy in the hands of parents alone leaves public health and public education institutions with greater confusion, as they balance individual concerns and desires of families with the collective demands of the pandemic response.
The Chesterfield County School Board offered an excellent blueprint of the multilayered challenges schools face in the months ahead. In an emergency Jan. 20 meeting, the board voted 3-2 to uphold universal masking until receiving more information from the governor and his team.
Whether for or against masks in class, board members seemed to agree on two things: Schools have a larger COVID mitigation role than enforcing parental choice, and more guidance was necessary from the administration. Weary from virtual learning, illnesses, teacher shortages and other hurdles, school systems are in need of concrete policies that address complex front-line concerns.
“I hear a lot of frustration out there due to a broken public health system that issued guidance that was rarely targeted to meet the needs of kids,” said board member Kathryn Haines of the Midlothian District. “We masked kids outside. We were told to keep kids 6 feet apart when school administrators knew that this would prevent a 5-day-a-week return in most, if not all, large school districts. And we waited too long as a state and country to affirm the vast majority of kids need to learn in person.”
Hastily removing a masking standard does not make up for that lost time. If anything, it raises a host of issues moving forward. Even some backers of parental choice called for more time and thought.
“I want to unmask the kids, and it’s going to happen,” said board member Debbie Bailey of the Dale District, who served as a teacher for 34 years. “Parental choice is what I’m in favor of. But people need to understand, from an operational standpoint, as someone who has been in a school, this is a difficult thing for schools to navigate.”
How will staff members handle contact tracing and quarantine situations? What about accommodations for students with special needs and for medically compromised children? What about parents who fear quarantine policies in mask-optional environments will lead to the economic fallout of having to miss time at work?
Schools need to assert standards. In math, English, science and more, Virginia has Standards of Learning — principles that “establish minimum expectations” for students’ knowledge in core subjects. Exams are a method of measuring SOLs, and high-stakes testing is not without issue.
But imagine if the commonwealth operated under Choices of Learning. Would students advance to the next grade because they did well in their favorite subject alone? Could they pitch independent studies to place out of academic requirements? What is schooling without standards?
Well-intentioned parents have long-term concerns well beyond their pro or con views on masks. They’re desperately seeking a vision that creates stability — or better yet, progress — in this dark COVID chapter.
“We all want what’s best,” Bailey said. “We just don’t always know how to get there, and we don’t want to take the same paths all of the time to get to the same place.”
But what is public health without standards? Perhaps the pandemic has taught us that Virginia public schools will need clearer Standards of Health going forward — policies that fold the lessons of COVID into the ongoing safety of school settings. If we ever are to reach an off-ramp from masks, we have to set “minimum expectations” for balancing learning and health in a postpandemic period.
Last Friday, the Youngkin administration responded by releasing a 14-page document on interim guidance for COVID prevention in pre-K-12 schools. It included 33 mentions of masks, including some capturing the nuances the Chesterfield School Board alluded to, as well as the role masks can play in keeping children safe.
But as Haines said in the board meeting: “Public confidence is maintained by the majority when changes are guided by science, not politics. Process is important.”
The constitutional, supervisory responsibilities of Virginia school boards, and the public health guidance of national, state and local bodies, have to be part of the process. Parental choice alone is not a COVID mitigation strategy. Schools are responsible for setting standards in response to this virus, and the governor is responsible for helping them make good choices.
