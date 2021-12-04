Editorial: For Richmond pandemic relief, community centers work best when a community is stable

City officials say the ARPA funding will help transform them into “opportunity centers” or hubs offering more public services, financial and housing assistance, senior services, food access, health care, wellness education, youth programming and workforce development and training, according to the city’s website.

The T.B. Smith, Calhoun and Lucks projects are slated to get $1 million each for the first year, with Southside proposed at $8 million. The second year, Smith and Lucks Field are proposed to each receive $19 million more. Calhoun would get an additional $7 million, Southside another $8 million.

Federal aid can help jump-start the work needed at these centers, but funding a community center is not a one-time expense. What are the long-term expenses for a community center? They don’t generate revenue, so likely taxpayer dollars will need to cover the costs.

Neighboring localities using the same federal aid have prioritized other areas. For example, $55.8 million of Chesterfield County’s money will cover wastewater improvements and park maintenance. Hanover County is using a majority of its $29.7 million for broadband expansion.