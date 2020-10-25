Editorial: For Virginia colleges and universities, more adapting is to come

Within the enrollment trends showcased by SCHEV, there also are outliers. The most significant decline came from community colleges, where students are down nearly 10% across the state. However, SCHEV points out that the flow of students in and out of those schools is rolling, and there might be a bump when more courses open in November. Community colleges also admirably made a quick transition to new online settings, with some students in need of digital literacy assistance alongside a hands-on workforce credential.

Meanwhile, the SCHEV report attributed a bump in graduate student enrollment to a jump in out-of-state students attending private Liberty University. But out-of-state enrollment at public institutions was down 1.9%. How will those budgets change considering nonnative attendees pay higher tuition than in-state students?

As SCHEV suggested, we think it is necessary for the enrollment processes to settle out before making quantitative judgments. But let’s also consider qualitative changes. Talk with undergraduates who are making graduate school plans or battling a tight job market. Engage freshmen or sophomores who had one major in mind but reconsidered their decisions because of practical issues in a post-COVID-19 world. Involve students who saw their study abroad programs morph from real time in a foreign country to hours of online language learning at home.