Editorial: For Virginia colleges and universities, more adapting is to come

When the coronavirus threw in-person classes and residential life at college campuses across the country into disarray, the enrollment projections for higher education institutions were grim. One survey profiled by Inside Higher Ed in April suggested colleges could lose 20% of their students.
Fortunately, early indicators in Virginia show the disruption from COVID-19 has not been as crippling as first expected. In late September, preliminary data released by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) found that enrollment at 64 public and private nonprofit institutions fell by 6,658 students this fall (-1.3%).
“Higher education in Virginia is in uncharted waters,” the SCHEV report concludes. “We see changes happening, but we have little solid data on these changes and urge readers not to leap to conclusions, but instead allow time for enrollment processes at the institutions to settle out and final enrollment data to be assembled and submitted.”
We agree. For Virginia colleges and universities, more adapting is to come — and more feedback is needed than just enrollment statistics. Every voice in the higher education ecosystem has something to offer about how the experience has changed, and how it might need to change going forward.
On Monday and Tuesday, SCHEV is scheduled hold a public meeting to discuss a host of important issues affecting institutions across the commonwealth. The events will include remarks from key figures such as George Mason University President Gregory Washington, and student perspectives from the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
This past spring, right as COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March, colleges largely had reviewed applications, met with prospective students and held campus tours in prepandemic settings. While adjustments were made to delay deposits, provide additional financial aid counseling and offer other COVID-19-related services, families now are several months into managing tighter finances.
Students also are knee-deep into the modified college experience, which includes managing internet access from home, deferring study abroad plans, accepting reduced athletic and social experiences, limiting their use of on-campus amenities or juggling personal crises that affect their academic focus.
Prospective students also are completing high school in challenging virtual or hybrid settings, where the stable rhythm of in-person attendance and college counseling has shifted to digital communication. The support needed to promote strong essay writing, the rapport needed to secure college recommendations and the focus necessary to make individualized college choices looks nothing like the previous early- or regular-decision application cycles.
Within the enrollment trends showcased by SCHEV, there also are outliers. The most significant decline came from community colleges, where students are down nearly 10% across the state. However, SCHEV points out that the flow of students in and out of those schools is rolling, and there might be a bump when more courses open in November. Community colleges also admirably made a quick transition to new online settings, with some students in need of digital literacy assistance alongside a hands-on workforce credential.
Meanwhile, the SCHEV report attributed a bump in graduate student enrollment to a jump in out-of-state students attending private Liberty University. But out-of-state enrollment at public institutions was down 1.9%. How will those budgets change considering nonnative attendees pay higher tuition than in-state students?
As SCHEV suggested, we think it is necessary for the enrollment processes to settle out before making quantitative judgments. But let’s also consider qualitative changes. Talk with undergraduates who are making graduate school plans or battling a tight job market. Engage freshmen or sophomores who had one major in mind but reconsidered their decisions because of practical issues in a post-COVID-19 world. Involve students who saw their study abroad programs morph from real time in a foreign country to hours of online language learning at home.
Collect detailed feedback from faculty about how teaching or research plans have had to change. Involve program coordinators or librarians about how student requests have evolved. Every staff member from human resources to dining services is seeing something different that is worth documenting.
Schools are lining up their spring calendars, cancelling spring breaks and keeping a steady commitment to COVID-19 safety protocols. That’s a start. But we are entering a different cycle than this past spring, and more adapting is to come.
— Chris Gentilviso