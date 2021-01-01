Editorial: Frank Atkinson — Renewing the American narrative

Having looked into the abyss that is the antithesis of ordered liberty and principled republicanism — having gotten a glimpse of individualism that tends toward narcissism, and diversity that tends toward relativism, and populism that tends toward authoritarianism — having seen the malignancies of nativism and socialism begin to spread anew — maybe it is time to say that America, land of the free and the home of the brave, is not such a bad idea after all.

Maybe it is time to say that ours is a republic worth keeping, with values worth teaching.

Maybe it is time to say that we have amplified well enough our differences. Now let us celebrate the bright tapestry that has been woven from our wonderfully diverse threads. Let us celebrate the ties of freedom and love that bind us. E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one.

This is the challenge of our time for all of our leaders, the duly elected and the self-appointed, on college and corporate campuses, in the fourth estate, in the corridors of power and politics, in whatever positions of influence we may find ourselves. To paraphrase JFK: Ask not what you can criticize about your country; ask what you can do to improve it.