Editorial :Frank Atkinson — The road to political redemption

Yet, in this astonishment lies our hope, because it lifts us from our lethargy. It makes us cry out that things are not as they should be. And it sends us on a search for meaning and purpose. It sends us to the lessons of history, to the examples of people who chose well. And it makes us look within, and beyond, at the faith we hold and the character we bring to bear as we choose. We do not know why God gives us the freedom to choose and, in so empowering us, licenses both the good and evil consequences of our choices. But we know the burden of choosing falls on each of us, and we can choose now to choose well.