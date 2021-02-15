Editorial: Fuel-efficiency goals require substantial shifts in infrastructure

But along with fuel efficiency, SB 1223 also calls for improved infrastructure: ways to “support the distributed generation of renewable electricity.” How can we have a secure electric grid with the “potential to supply electric energy to critical facilities during a widespread power outage”?

This is just as essential, if not more so, than expanded EV sales options at local dealerships. On Saturday afternoon, we saw motorists struggle at major intersections across the region where traffic lights were out. With gas in their cars, they were able to drive in these treacherous circumstances (and charge their phones, too). What’s the outlook when we’re not just battling power outages in our homes, but also in our cars?

The recent ice storm reinforces the need for practical solutions that align with changing technological and climate circumstances. Can auto dealerships and other service providers like gas stations support EV charging the same way that they provide other necessities, like air for your tires? Can rest areas along highways help fill in gaps?