Editorial: Full return of in-person instruction warrants greater supports

At the local level, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) previously had opted to continue virtual learning in the spring semester. But to meet the March 15 state deadline, the school board voted to bring back 800 students (mostly in kindergarten or with special needs) after spring break.

“Right now, I just think we need to be careful,” cautioned board member Stephanie Rizzi, per a report from NBC 12. “We need to carefully plan. I didn’t hear a plan for transportation or safety protocols to how they can be rushed to accommodate this increased amount of people that you want to bring in.”

We agree about the planning. Somehow, we found funding to deliver patchwork measures in a public health emergency (laptops, hot spots, cleaning supplies and more). But we lacked the might to address decades of challenging conditions in our school buildings. This is not a vision that will meet the demands of a postpandemic world.