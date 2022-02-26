Editorial: Funding to preserve Black history sites a premium

Recently, the Republic of Angola Ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito and a delegation, visited Hampton to connect ancestors who existed more than four centuries ago in Angola with their descendants living in America.

With fanfare and expectation, the entourage visited Fort Monroe, the site where the first enslaved Africans landed in 1619 at Point Comfort in English North America. The former military post now is managed by the Fort Monroe Authority who is building an ambitious African Landing Memorial in tribute to that first generation.

The group also visited the Tucker Family Cemetery, also in Hampton, for a special ceremony. The site, managed by the William Tucker 1624 Society is a sacred burial ground for the Tucker family. Members claim an African American bloodline dating back to the 17th century and the first enslaved Africans brought by force from Angola to the Virginia colony.

The story of those first-generation Africans is known by some but perhaps not by enough people. There are more stories about Black history in Virginia that are not known.

Amid the great push and task to curate a fuller story of American history in Virginia through the lens of places steeped in Black history, finding the funding to preserve these sites comes at a premium. There are organizations stepping up to help, but money coming from various philanthropic trusts, foundations, grants and such are competitive.

For years the William Tucker 1624 Society organized its own cleanups of the 2-acre family plot. The group scraped by to get funding. It promoted its family lineage that began with the first recorded birth of an African child in Virginia, William Tucker, believed to be their ancestor. Dedicated in 2016, the nonprofit since has received a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. But it took time, family members say.

Fall 2021, Fort Monroe received $6 million designated in the state budget for its African memorial project. It’s funding that should cover the cost of construction and site work. But it barely scratches the surface of what will be needed for long-term maintenance and continuing interpretation, officials say.

One such organization dedicated to raising funds for sites focusing on Black history and legacy is the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Launched in 2017 by the National Trust of Historic Preservation, its goal is “to preserve and protect places that have been overlooked in American history and represent centuries of African American activism, achievement and resilience,” according to its website. To date, the fund has raised $70 million to support more than 200 preservation projects nationally.

Among the Virginia-based recipients in 2021 are the Fort Monroe Foundation, the authority’s fundraising arm, which received $50,000; Hampton University, which received $75,000; and the Montpelier Descendants Committee. Based in Orange, the committee will used its funding for its Arc of Enslaved Communities project, led by descendants to promote the contributions of “the enslaved in Virginia during the Founding era.”

A Richmond museum also is stepping up efforts to help historical sites.

In November 2021, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced the creation of the Commonwealth History Fund. Partnering with the Department of Historic Resources and backed by Dominion Energy, the fund will provide $400,000 annually in grants to history organizations and projects across the state, and up to $2 million over the next five years.

Considerations for grants from applicants should include the significance of the project or resource and its impact on its community and the commonwealth; the project’s focus on historically underrepresented topics and communities; the need for funding and the urgency of the project, according to a museum release. Grant applications are being accepted until Monday.

Establishing the endowment is a leap toward helping organizations tell a more inclusive story, but some critics worry the funds won’t be spread to historic sites with the greatest need. An inaugural list of recipients is expected to be announced this May.

The DHR also released in its newsletter a list of historic African American cemeteries and graves — including those in Richmond, Hampton, Charlottesville, Henrico County and others — which received grants in recent years and other funding for maintenance and care as set by state code.

The Tucker family visited Angola in December and brought back sand from the shores of the Cuanza (Kwanza) River in Angola, where the family believes its ancestors likely would have been held after being enslaved and later forced on a ship.

During the Angolan delegation visit at the cemetery, family members sprinkled the sand over the graves. For the Tucker family, mixing the sand from its ancestral homeland with cemetery soil is a symbolical way of letting the ancestors know they made it back home.

But there are other smaller projects that may need funding to continue building on history sites already launched, such as the Robert Russa Moton Museum, in Farmville. In 1951, the building was a high school where America’s student-led civil rights revolution ignited.

It was then that 16-year-old Barbara Rose Johns led a student strike in Prince Edward County to protest substandard conditions at the high school. Her efforts earned the support of local NAACP lawyers who ultimately filed in Richmond the federal suit, Davis v. Prince Edward.

The case was among five the U.S. Supreme Court considered in 1954 during the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka. Farmville is off the beaten path, but the history there is still important.

Spread the wealth with supporting Virginia’s history sites, including Black History sites that richly tell a fuller story of our state’s history.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks