Editorial: Gas tax debate requires a more complete picture

HENRICO

With the first day of spring in sight — and a pandemic reprieve, for now — Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants Virginians out and about, with fewer worries while filling up their gas tanks.

As cars pulled into a BP station at 9093 W. Broad St. on Wednesday, the economic headwinds of the public health crisis, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other inflationary pressures were hurting drivers’ confidence. In bright neon green, prices were posted at $4.10 per gallon of regular-grade fuel, $4.60 for midgrade, and an even $5 for premium or diesel.

“I know Virginians need a break,” Youngkin told reporters. “We’ve got families that are doing everything they can to make ends meet.”

Youngkin was ready to give them a break, announcing a proposal to suspend the state’s 26-cent gas tax for three months. As he filled up tanks for a handful of motorists, he looked them in the eye and told them there was plenty of money to make the gas tax holiday work. The Commonwealth Transportation Fund has more than $400 million in “unanticipated transportation revenues” to support the policy, per a statement from the governor’s office.

While Youngkin’s compassion was genuine and warranted, his energetic push for economic relief has to address the nuances. The gas tax debate requires a more complete picture of transportation issues in the commonwealth.

First, not every constituent drives a car and not every dollar from the gas tax goes toward road projects. A 2020 dataset from the Federal Highway Administration counts roughly 7.7 million vehicle registrations in Virginia (population: 8.6 million). The FHWA total includes automobiles, buses, trucks and motorcycles (public or private).

But access to a car varies by family: 2017 U.S. Department of Transportation data estimated that on average, there were 1.88 vehicles per American household. And for workers in Virginia who don’t rely on gas stations, suspending the tax could affect how they get around.

The Virginia Transit Association, a public transportation advocacy group, responded to Youngkin’s plan on Twitter: “This would cut $37 million from Virginia’s transit program including $10M from the transit operating fund (which CANNOT be made up with federal funding), $6.7M from the transit capital fund, $17.4M from @wmata, and $2.2M from the free & reduced fare program.”

In recent weeks, high gas prices and declining COVID cases have opened lanes for ridership rebounds on public transit, on local and statewide fronts. Before the governor and General Assembly move forward with a gas tax holiday, they must assess the full effect of the policy on multimodal forms of travel.

Second, not all cars are created equal. Two of the vehicles Youngkin filled up Wednesday at the BP station were Chevrolet Suburbans, while the final car was a hybrid Honda CR-Z (a model discontinued in 2016, with a USA Today report citing how low gas prices around $2.25 a gallon contributed to diminishing interest in hybrid options.

Using the FuelEconomy.Gov side-by-side comparison tool, the cost difference between a 2022 Suburban (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price: $52,400 — $72,700) and a 2016 CR-Z (MSRP: $20,295 — $25,090) is much wider than the gas tax.

The Suburban has a combined city/highway gas mileage of 17 miles per gallon, while the 2016 CR-Z nets 36 miles per gallon. Convert those totals to a 200-mile trip, and the Suburban needs roughly 11.8 gallons of gas (a $48.38 bill at BP on Wednesday). The CR-Z needs only 5.6 gallons ($22.96 at BP).

When asked if his message were any different for drivers of a large-scale SUV versus a hybrid car, Youngkin reinforced Virginians’ right to choose what they want to drive.

“I think different families have different needs and they’re going to have to make those decisions,” Youngkin said. “And by the way, this isn’t a moment where we save some money for one person and not for another. We can take 26 cents a gallon off the price of gas, provide it to all Virginians and we can do this for the next three months.”

Fair enough. But a third point for state leaders to consider is: Are gax tax cuts any guarantee of price cuts at the pump?

A recent Marketplace report discussed separate calls to suspend the federal gas tax, which has remained flat at 18.3 cents per gallon since 1993. Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, suggested the move would make a modest impact on consumers’ pockets. “What’s more likely to happen is that oil companies will simply keep some of the tax cut themselves,” he told Marketplace.

Democratic state lawmakers contend Youngkin should institute a state of emergency over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent effect on local gas prices. That would trigger the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, and its enforcement mechanisms are handled by the Attorney General’s office.

The law recently was in effect during the May 2021 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, with several claims and settlements occurring in response. Youngkin was asked Wednesday about the ability of ensuring gas station proprietors pass along any tax savings to consumers.

“They are not the ones keeping prices up,” the governor responded. “They want prices down. Everybody who comes in here and pays $4.50 a gallon or $4.10 a gallon doesn’t go in and buy a soda or a bottle of water or a snack.”

Youngkin and lawmakers should be credited for their attention on this issue, and their work is far from finished. But if a tax cut nets a few dollars (perhaps at the expense of other needs), with no guarantee the relief won’t disappear overnight, is it the best remedy?

Virginians deserve to understand a complete picture of transportation solutions that can help reduce pain at the pump. Short-term enforcement tactics to keep costs down, as well as long-term benefits of expanded public transit and fuel-efficient vehicles, have to be part of the discussion, too.

— Chris Gentilviso