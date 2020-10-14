Editorial: Get a flu shot and avoid the "twindemic"

In a typical year, millions of people in the U.S. are infected with influenza; over the last decade, hundreds of thousands of flu sufferers have been hospitalized, and between 12,000 and 61,000 people have died each year.

The typical seasonal influenza is not nearly as deadly as COVID-19, but occasionally a particularly lethal strain breaks out of the routine. One of them was the “Spanish flu” of 1918 that killed between 50 million and 100 million people (medical record-keeping wasn’t great 100 years ago).

And while it’s not certain that having influenza makes a subsequent COVID-19 infection more dangerous, some medical professionals suspect that it could. Both viruses attack the respiratory system. They also present with symptoms so similar, it’s hard even for physicians to tell them apart without a test.

One important difference between the two is that while we still are waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, we do have one for influenza that readily is available at little or no cost.

But astonishingly, less than half of American adults choose to take this simple preventive measure most years. This past year, just 48% of adults in the U.S. were immunized against influenza.