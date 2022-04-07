Editorial: Giving care to an older adult goes both ways

Recently, AARP released an amazing statistic — some 48 million Americans are giving care, aiding or assisting an adult in the United States.

Broadly, the type of adult being cared for could mean anyone challenged with a debilitating, chronic or dementia-related illness. Since the statistic is coming from one of the premier information and advice sites for older adults and their families, the perception is a majority are caring for an adult falling into that category.

Every one of these caregivers has a story, but here’s another thought: Every one of those older adults receiving care also has a complexity to them that’s not only about age.

For the past two decades, the average life expectancy has increased for Americans (effects of the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, which caused that average to somewhat drop). It suggests then, the number of people who identify with being a “caregiver” likely also will increase.

But the word “caregiver,” for some, implies a one-way relationship — taking care of someone else, in this case, an older adult, when it should be considered reciprocal. Is it time to change the narrative of what it means to be a caregiver, or perhaps even the way we use the word itself? What if we all thought of caring for an older adult as a two-way street, because in this life aren’t we all expected to care for each other?

E. Ayn Welleford, a gerontologist, believes giving care to others goes both ways. Welleford has 30 year in the field and currently serves as an associate professor and gerontologist for community voice, department of gerontology with Virginia Commonwealth University.

An unspoken narrative, something Welleford calls the “single story,” is what dominates our understanding when it comes to caring for another. The single story is a concept she borrowed from Nigerian-born author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who during a TEDx Talk, shared insights from her life about the dangers of not considering other components in a person’s story.

Focusing on the single story represents only one piece of a person and not the whole. Welleford challenges everyone to consider that aging and growing old is not only about decline.

Welleford continues to say we need to consider the whole person, including the biopsychosocial and spiritual approach to aging and longevity, and why it’s important to recognize both the decline and the growth.

“There may be physiological decline, there is also significant growth, psychologically, spiritually and socially in terms of how people experience growing older,” she said in an interview. “And so that really is this kind of a counter narrative to what most people think, out in the world.”

On the internet, there is a trove of information and well-intentioned articles about caregivers and their families covering a variety of scenarios: at home, with finances, how to have tough conversations, meal planning, health care and the list goes on.

People who give care across multiple generations, the so-called “sandwich generation,” are one of the fastest growing cohorts in the United States. In 2018, more than 1 in 10 parents with a child younger than 18, were taking care of an older adult, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The term “caregiver” is everywhere and cemented into the country’s lexicon. It’s something Welleford admits being complicit to using, considering her years in the gerontology field. However, at this juncture, the gerontologist recommends using something more accurate — simply being a “carer” of others.

“I am actively working against using that label of caregiving, because it … suggests hierarchy, that you are the caregiver, so you’re not receiving anything. It is a paternalistic label. And it also leads to very negative derivatives, like caregiver burden,” she said.

In addition to modifying the language, it’s equally important to elevate the complete stories of people who are in these roles, both the receivers and the givers and help counterbalance the old narrative, Welleford said.

“We’ve created this language that suggests this is a one-point event in a person’s life,” she said. “We are all carers, in the concept that we are all caring for other people, and we are all receiving. And just it’s a matter of leaning one way or the other throughout our whole lifespan.

When giving care to older adults, or to anyone, remember: It’s a two-way street.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks