Citing a lack of a national testing strategy in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam and other governors have joined forces to buy antigen tests that deliver quick results.
Northam and governors from Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio have formed the first interstate purchasing compact of its kind during the pandemic. More states may join this novel effort, which seeks to encourage companies to speed up the production of much-needed new tests.
The governors are entering discussions with two companies approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to buy 500,000 rapid antigen tests per state. The tests can deliver results in 15 to 20 minutes — a far cry from the days or even weeks many have experienced waiting for results.
“The states are leading America’s national response to COVID-19,” Northam said in a statement announcing the compact. “We are bringing together this bipartisan, multi-state coalition to combine our purchasing power and get rapid testing supplies to our communities as quickly as possible. The people in our … states want to see action, and together, we’re delivering.”
The rapid tests are sold by Becton Dickinson and Quidel Corp., the U.S.-based manufacturers of antigen tests that can be run at a doctor’s office. In July, the FDA approved Becton Dickinson’s handheld device, which can detect a coronavirus infection within 15 minutes, The Washington Post reported. Quidel’s rapid-screen antigen test, the first of its kind, was approved in May.
Announcement of the compact comes as reported cases of the coronavirus continue to climb, and many states lack adequate testing supplies. In Virginia, the number of confirmed and probable cases rose to 95,867 as of Thursday morning, with 2,299 reported deaths. Hampton Roads, which has seen a surge in cases, fell under new public restrictions last week to stop the spread.
Additional testing is needed to make sure outbreaks are contained. Delays in receiving test results largely have stemmed from backlogs at the nation’s largest private labs.
We applaud the governors for stepping up and filling a federal leadership void. States have been forced to pursue a “Lord of the Flies” approach to securing needed resources to fight this highly contagious virus. This pandemic is a national crisis, one that calls for a unified approach across all levels of government. After all, we are the United — not divided — States.
— Pamela Stallsmith
Ms. Stallsmith evidently doesn't like President Trump. I'd like to know what Ms. Stallsmith considers federal versus state responsibilities for Covid medical/public health issues? Note that VA Governor Northam shut down non-emergency medical procedures in VA in response to Covid 19. NY Governor Cuomo directed that Covid-afflicted patients be transferred directly from hospitals into NY nursing homes causing many deaths. When the Covid pandemic arrived from China, President Trump stopped further flights from China to prevent any more Covid-afflicted passengers entering the US. When Governor Cuomo said he needed more hospital facilities, President Trump sent a US Navy hospital ship to NY where its facilities were barely used. The US NIH and CDC have been researching Covid issues since the start of the pandemic and providing "guidance" to state governors. Recently, the CDC has been providing "guidance" to state governors on school-reopening issues. In addition to having responsibility for Covid medical/public health issues within their states, governors have the authority to shutdown/reopen state businesses and open/close state educational facilities. When states have expressed the need for more Covid supplies, President Trump has taken steps to acquire/distribute said supplies through the Defense Production Act. Today's RealClear/Politics website listing of US Covid deaths/death-rates shows that eight of the top-10 states for Covid deaths are run by democrat governors. It's great that governors are pooling their resources to combat the Covid pandemic in accordance with their responsibilities. Ms. Stallsmith's efforts to primarily blame the President for the extent of the Covid pandemic are off-base.
King, just one question. If the federal government acted so well and in such a timely fashion, how come that we are at the very top of the infection and deaths lists. With 4% of the population we have suffered about one in four infections and deaths. Other countries with sane central governments have suffered far fewer.
Yesterday we added 58,6110 infection cases and1,203 deaths. Italy: 401 infections, 6 deaths. Germany saw 7 deaths, France 7, Israel 11, Japan 4. The list goes on.
You don't think this disparity was caused by Trump's inactivity for seven weeks in January, February, and March of this year, while he lied and tried to downplay the virus: Hoax, we have it under control, it will go away all by itself, miraculously? While other countries prepared labs and tests, and produced PPEs, we did nothing. If you still think that Trump did what had to be done I have a bridge you could buy. Cheap.
Norbie: State medical and public-health issues are the responsibility of state governors. It's not the president's job. Your attention is directed to the following articles from today's RTD: (1) "Virginia wants to hire about 100 workers to enforce COVID-19 rules" on page A3 of today's RTD: "People can report any business that violates the restrictions outlined in Governor Northam's Executive Orders 63 which requires the use of face masks inside all businesses and 67 and 68 which lay out standards for social distancing within different types to establishments." and (2) "US rescinds global 'do not travel' warning caused by COVID-19" on page A10 "The Trump administration on Thursday rescinded its warning to Americans against all international travel because of the corona virus pandemic, saying conditions no longer warrant a blanket worldwide alert". The first article depicts a state's responsibilities for coronavirus response. The second depicts the level of federal government (i.e., Trump's) responsibilities for coronavirus response. The eight democrat-run states in the US top-ten have 58.5% of US coronavirus deaths. The coronavirus death rates for these states are far higher than other states. Are these democrat governors all incompetent? The US has the largest number of world-wide coronavirus deaths be cause of its population size. However, the US death rate is below that of the UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium. Maybe if the federal government's attention hadn't been focused on the democrat's BS impeachment of Trump at the start of the year, the response would have been quicker. You need to quit making sniveling, snarky comments about DT just to get your "jollies".
" Ms. Stallsmith's efforts to primarily blame the President for the extent of the Covid pandemic are off-base."
And your efforts to let Trump get away with murder to "own the libs" is not only off-base but downright ignorant. To see a global crisis happening that is killing hundreds of thousands around the World and to then try to pin how bad it is on Governors instead of the leader of the country is what I call the real "Trump Derangement Syndrome". His policy is non-existent, his leadership has never been present and he hasn't even corrected course for his first series of blunders when the crisis is concerned.
Couple of corrections to your nonsense though. It wasn't a total ban on flights from China or Europe. He still allowed US citizens fly in from outside of the country even if where they were flying from was a hotspot. So that might have sound good to his mindless base but did very little to stop the spread. Also worth pointing out that there is mountains of evidence that Trump listened to Kushner's advice of not providing a national plan because the states being effected the most were blue states. PS, regardless of RealClear's website, it appears that Republican states aren't handling it better....in any way. If you think that go ahead and send your kids back to school in Georgia or Florida or any other state with a Republican Governors and tell me how you fair, from your hospital bed.
Stallsmith writes: “We applaud the governors for stepping up and filling a federal leadership void…This pandemic is a national crisis, one that calls for a unified approach across all levels of government. After all, we are the United — not divided — States.”
She is correct, there is a vacuum of leadership in this White House. And thousands and tens of thousands of our citizens have paid the price with their lives.
