Editorial: Greater flexibility with Rebuild VA grants is welcome news

The presence of COVID-19 has shaken expense reports for small businesses and nonprofits across Virginia.
Retail establishments had to upgrade their cash register areas to include protective measures such as Plexiglas shields. Offices had to adjust ventilation systems and hand-washing stations to meet new federal and state safety standards. Restaurant spaces had to alter seating arrangements to comply with social distancing guidelines.
All the extra costs and time come as the flow of customers or employees still might not be back to prepandemic levels. The state’s recent announcement about greater flexibility with the Rebuild VA Grant Fund is welcome news.
On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced an expansion of the $70 million Rebuild VA aid program for small businesses affected by the coronavirus. Launched in late July, the program was designed for organizations open prior to March 12, with fewer than 25 employees and annual gross revenues up to $1.5 million.
“Small businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of the Virginia economy and the bedrock of our communities, and they have been devastated by this ongoing health crisis,” Northam said in the initial July announcement.
Grants were set at a $10,000 maximum per applicant, in hopes of reaching at least 7,000 businesses and nonprofits across the state. Eligible sectors included “food and beverage establishments, non-essential retail, exercise and fitness, entertainment and public amusement, personal care and personal grooming services, and private campground and overnight summer camps,” the governor’s office said.
These places are the pulse of small towns and Main Streets across Virginia. Many businesses saw their bottom lines deflated during stay-at-home orders and business capacity restrictions instituted earlier on in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten thousand dollars is not going to plug every hole for a struggling business or nonprofit right now. But it is imperative that the state’s own efforts keep moving while Congress continues to be at loggerheads over COVID-19 relief plans. In Tuesday testimony on Capitol Hill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said “a targeted package is still needed” as state and local governments face financial shortfalls, The Washington Post reported.
Through Northam’s Rebuild VA expansion earlier this week, businesses that previously received federal assistance from the CARES Act now are eligible to apply for state aid of up to $10,000. The organization just has to certify that the funding will be used for recurring expenses and not for costs already addressed by CARES Act dollars. The state also added two sectors to the list of eligible businesses for Rebuild VA aid: small hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns, as well as film companies.
“It’s clear that our COVID-19 economic recovery is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and this puts great pressure on our small businesses to make costly, unexpected adjustments, from paid sick leave to purchasing [personal protective equipment],” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a statement. “It is our goal that Rebuild VA will help ease the burden on small businesses, which are the livelihood of many Virginia families.”
Small businesses keep Virginia’s economy strong. Everyone can see the COVID-19 adjustments with their own eyes — the PPE on our faces, the bottles of disinfectant for shared surfaces and the hand sanitizer near entrance and exit doors. But the less visible, prepandemic expenses that keep neighborhood staples up and running — payroll costs, rent or mortgages, utility bills and loan payments — have not stopped. Every dollar counts in keeping our population — and economy — in good health.
