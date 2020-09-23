Editorial: Greater flexibility with Rebuild VA grants is welcome news

Through Northam’s Rebuild VA expansion earlier this week, businesses that previously received federal assistance from the CARES Act now are eligible to apply for state aid of up to $10,000. The organization just has to certify that the funding will be used for recurring expenses and not for costs already addressed by CARES Act dollars. The state also added two sectors to the list of eligible businesses for Rebuild VA aid: small hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns, as well as film companies.

“It’s clear that our COVID-19 economic recovery is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and this puts great pressure on our small businesses to make costly, unexpected adjustments, from paid sick leave to purchasing [personal protective equipment],” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a statement. “It is our goal that Rebuild VA will help ease the burden on small businesses, which are the livelihood of many Virginia families.”