On Sunday, Virginia reached 100,000 reported COVID-19 cases. Since the commonwealth’s first recorded case on March 7, our state and nation have learned a great deal about the coronavirus.
On March 17, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office outlined steps Virginia would take to combat COVID-19. Northam said the effort started with “social distancing” — a term that was as novel at the time as the pandemic itself.
“Public health relies on every individual using common sense and making responsible decisions,” Northam said in a statement.
Some Virginians and other Americans still are using more common sense than others. A weekend of grim COVID-19 milestones reinforces the need for responsible decisions.
How will the lessons we learned over the past five months guide us through the next five? We’ve learned to cope with loss — pieces that are small but meaningful, like birthday parties or graduation celebrations; presences as large as a loved one’s life. The families of the 2,327 Virginians who died of COVID-19 know this virus has been a great source of grief.
We’ve learned about the limits of our knowledge and responses to this new pathogen. As states and health care professionals scrambled for personal protective equipment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not recommend cloth face coverings in public until early April. Without a vaccine, masks continue to be one of the most vital tools we have.
We’ve learned “close contact” is not a brisk interaction in a store. It’s being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes, where coughing, sneezing and/or talking results in an exchange of respiratory droplets through the air.
But we’ve also learned that sheltering at home can shatter our economy, as U.S. GDP declined a record 32.9% during the second quarter. So we took steps to make mask-wearing and social distancing social norms in businesses. And we made exceptions to support restaurants, gyms and other indoor settings where a mask is less practical.
Yet through all of this, we’ve learned our nation’s COVID-19 response is porous at best. Virginia’s 100,000-case milestone came as the U.S. topped 5 million reported cases. The global tally is nearing 20 million, but three countries — the U.S., Brazil and India — account for more than half of the total. Of 730,000-plus worldwide deaths, around 20% are Americans.
Something still is missing from our fight against COVID-19. Public health requires responsible decisions from the public. Until there’s a uniform seriousness about the severity of this threat, the U.S. will continue to be the pre-eminent outlier in this global pandemic.
— Chris Gentilviso
