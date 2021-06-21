Editorial: GRTC’s extended zero-fare policy helps promote top priority: boosting ridership

For some people, regular purposes for using public transit like work, school, medical appointments, going shopping and more became less necessary. For others, a bus stop became even more critical as it was the most cost-effective way to keep a job, or access essentials like groceries or health care.

Earlier this year, GRTC released its 2020 annual report, which showed ridership declines across the board. Trips along the Pulse corridor fell roughly 25% from about 1.95 million in 2019 to nearly 1.45 million in 2020. Express bus usage declined around 71%, from a little more than 360,000 trips in 2019, to fewer than 106,000 in 2020. Roughly 20% of that loss appeared to be tied to the suspension of the Kings Dominion Express line, which handled 52,000-plus trips in 2019, versus zero in 2020.