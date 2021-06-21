Editorial: GRTC’s extended zero-fare policy helps promote top priority: boosting ridership

Of all the elements of daily life most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, public transit certainly was among the hardest-hit services.
No matter how large or small the city or region might be, the pandemic foisted similar struggles on every mobility network. Some regular riders disappeared, from employees who no longer had to commute to work, to students whose schools were closed and had to learn from home. An early May Associated Press piece focusing on major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., asked: How would transportation systems win those passengers back?
Amid all of the virus-driven disruptions, the Richmond region had its own set of unique lessons. In response to the pandemic, the GRTC Transit System suspended the collection of fares on March 19, 2020. The first question that might come to mind is: How would GRTC sustain itself without such revenue?
Our real focus going forward should be on how transit systems can help our economy recover and grow. This past week, GRTC announced it would extend the zero-fare policy through June 2022. We support this decision for the upcoming year, as it promotes a top priority for the months ahead: boosting ridership.
For some people, regular purposes for using public transit like work, school, medical appointments, going shopping and more became less necessary. For others, a bus stop became even more critical as it was the most cost-effective way to keep a job, or access essentials like groceries or health care.
Earlier this year, GRTC released its 2020 annual report, which showed ridership declines across the board. Trips along the Pulse corridor fell roughly 25% from about 1.95 million in 2019 to nearly 1.45 million in 2020. Express bus usage declined around 71%, from a little more than 360,000 trips in 2019, to fewer than 106,000 in 2020. Roughly 20% of that loss appeared to be tied to the suspension of the Kings Dominion Express line, which handled 52,000-plus trips in 2019, versus zero in 2020.
But even with the pandemic, the volume on local fixed routes other than the Pulse and express lines fell by only 3.2% this past year. More than 6 million trips were taken on those lines, and some of the top routes — 3B, 1C, 1A and 5 — handled between 5,500 and 10,000 trips each week on average. Recent data also show monthly GRTC ridership on the upswing: 659,364 trips were recorded in March 2021, up from 511,021 in February and in line with the 655,558 taken in March 2020.
Who most depends on these routes? In the fall of 2019, GRTC conducted a passenger survey. Page No. 9 of the 2020 annual report reinforces key takeaways from that study’s participants: 54% of passengers who were reached earned less than $25,000 per year, 51% cited getting to and from work as their reason for riding, and 49% used GRTC five or more days each week for commute-related trips.
In a June 15 statement, GRTC CEO Julie Timm cited the zero-fare policy, along with “extensive” COVID-19 safety protocols and the system’s 2018 redesign “connecting essential workers to jobs,” as the core decisions that helped keep pandemic-era ridership drops at a “modest” level.
“GRTC’s focus on connecting people to essential resources resulted in higher sustained ridership,” Timm said. “Higher ridership translates into increased Federal and State formula funding and creates a positive feedback loop for GRTC to improve and grow the region’s mobility network.”
Yes, GRTC will use $5.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief to cover lost fare revenue for this year. But what about expenses associated with fares? As The Virginia Mercury noted in April, it’s also worth considering the price of collecting them at each station, policing the Pulse route where riders paid prior to boarding and printing paper bus passes. These costs and others totaled more than $1.7 million annually.
Just reinstating fares or policies that largely target our poorest residents’ pockets is not a transformative response the pandemic. The 2019 GRTC passenger survey concluded that “[t]agency has [the] most room for improvement in regard to improving bus stop shelters and accessibility, and in terms of on-time performance.”
How do we use federal (American Rescue Plan) and local (Central Virginia Transportation Authority) funding to make purposeful investments that improve our transportation grid and reverse that finding? In the 2020 annual report, GRTC said another survey soon will be conducted to assess the pandemic’s effect on ridership, and we think that’s a sound move.
While we don’t know how long the vaccines will provide immunity, or what the colder months of 2021 into 2022 might look like, we do know that in the short term, our response to the coronavirus is improving. And in the long term, we have to find better solutions than our dependency on cars.
Multimodal transit is the answer, and GRTC is a key part of that emerging framework. It’s worth keeping the zero-fare policy for another year to boost ridership, help our economy recover and learn more lessons that help create a better, more connected region.