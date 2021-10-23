Editorial: Henrico's GreenCity, Richmond's Diamond District projects can’t ignore pandemic lessons, community needs

In a separate Brookings report published at the end of 2020, researchers Thomas Mitterling, Nirai Tomass and Kelsey Wu posed two questions that were on the minds of residents and businesses (and likely governments, too) entering 2021: “When will the economy recover after the greatest recession in a century? When will my industry recover?”

The researchers pointed to consumer spending for clues. They noted that the buying of goods and services declined by roughly half a trillion dollars from 2019. When factoring in population growth, a full recovery to 2019 spending levels was not projected until 2023.

Into October of this year, what is the consumer spending data telling us? Earlier this week, Business Insider reported people are continuing to buy goods at incredible rates, resulting in noticeable supply chain issues from our ports to our front doorsteps. Spending growth for goods increased 25.69% from January 2019 to August 2021, whereas services rose only 7.15% over that span.