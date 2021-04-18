Editorial: Here comes the fourth wave (or not)

Prasad sees the bias toward restrictions as part of a broader bias in the medical community that overestimates the power of intervention. If a person has a cancer that never would have grown, and there’s extensive treatment, it’s assumed that the person would have died if left untreated, for example. But he says if you suggest that some cancer screenings are leading to unnecessary treatment, you are accused of being pro-cancer.

A sort of fibbing also has become accepted practice in the public health community, says risk communication consultant Peter Sandman. The idea is that it’s OK to mislead people in order to encourage healthier behavior. Big and small risks have been lumped together.

That might not be working well with the pandemic. Some people seemingly have decided to ignore public health advice altogether, while others have been scared into being hypervigilant.

A recent article in The Wall Street Journal, for example, profiled people who were too afraid to return to work. Several reported that they took stay-at-home orders so seriously that they never left home except to attend to family gatherings. These people didn’t seem to have been informed that walks or going to the store are minuscule risks compared to indoor gatherings — whether or not they are with family.