Editorial: Hidden gem: Richmond's Black History Museum

As history unfolded before us on Monument Avenue and along other Richmond streets this past year, what elements of the Black Lives Matter movement most struck you from a curation perspective? How do you see Richmond 2020’s story being told over the years to come?

One of the things that was most striking to me and continues to encourage me about the future is seeing the engagement and energy of our youth. It is reminiscent of the efforts of youth in our history such as Barbara Johns, who stood up against the “separate but equal” practices and policies of her time.

I see Richmond 2020’s story being told not only through the eyes of our young people but also told based on their actions. As history continues to unfold around social justice issues, public policy, health and wellness, and all other aspects of our society that historically have had negative impacts on Blacks, I am excited to see how our young people will continue to change our community for the better.

As technology continues to evolve, how does your institution see history being captured in the 21st century? What emerging tools, if any, help fulfill your mission of “we preserve stories that inspire”?