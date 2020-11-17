Editorial: High interest in REV program shows time is of the essence

Virginia’s latest set of statewide measures to contain COVID-19 demonstrates a hard truth: Roughly eight months after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, the public health crisis lingers in our communities.

So does the economic apprehension. As the virus maintains its enervating timeline, the Dec. 30 deadline for spending attached to March’s $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act aid package is fast approaching.

Virginia received a little more than $3 billion of that funding, and Gov. Ralph Northam and local leaders have worked to address issues within some key federal constraints: The money has to be used on necessary expenditures caused by the pandemic; the causes cannot be accounted for in Virginia’s most recent budget as of March 27; and the expenses have to be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.