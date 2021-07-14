Editorial: 'Hill of Heroes' needs volunteers to help remove U.S. flags

Several weeks ago, we wrote about the annual “Hill of Heroes” at the Virginia War Memorial that honors the men and women from the commonwealth who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation from World War II to the present. For the third year, volunteers placed 12,000 miniature American flags on the memorial’s grounds to remember those nearly 12,000 heroes whose names are engraved on the walls of the memorial’s Shrine of Memory.

It took many volunteers to put down the flags. Now the war memorial needs help to remove them, starting at 8 a.m. this Friday, July 16. If you have time, consider joining this worthy effort.

The flags represent “a solemn yet inspirational tribute to those who paid the ultimate price to protect the freedoms of all Americans,” according to the war memorial, which is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Individuals and groups are welcome. The war memorial is located at 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond, just north of the Lee Bridge. For more information, contact Rob Paylor at: (804) 786-2060 or rob.paylor@dvs.virginia.gov