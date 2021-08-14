Editorial: Historic St. John's Church — 'Where liberty found its voice'

Richmond’s oldest church has an indelible link to the American Revolution. We asked Stephen P. Wilson, who recently became executive director of St. John’s Church Foundation, about the work of his organization in preserving and promoting this important Richmond landmark “where liberty found its voice.”
Historic St. John’s Church is best known for being the site where Virginia statesman Patrick Henry delivered his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. What factors brought Henry and his fellow colonists to this moment in Richmond?
In an effort to repay the debt accrued during the French and Indian War, the British Parliament passed a series of laws that taxed American colonists, including the Sugar Act of 1764 and the Stamp Act of 1765. American colonists believed that these laws infringed upon their basic rights.
During the Boston Tea Party of 1773, colonists protested Parliament’s tea tax by throwing 46 tons of tea into the Boston harbor. British Parliament responded by passing the Coercive Acts, which included the closing of the port of Boston and removing rights that Massachusetts had enjoyed since its founding, triggering outrage in the colonies.
In Virginia, the House of Burgesses adopted resolutions in support of the Boston colonists following the Boston Port Act, which resulted in Virginia’s royal governor, Lord Dunmore, dissolving the assembly.
The burgesses then reassembled on their own in a series of Virginia Conventions. The burgesses selected Richmond as the site of the Second Virginia Convention, to evade Lord Dunmore and the army.
Walk us through the history of the physical church. How has the building evolved from its original structure in 1741 to today?
In 1741 the church was much smaller than it is now, just a plain rectangle, with the original door on the west side. It had plain clear glass windows, a flat ceiling and high back pews. The first of many additions was added in 1772, making it a T-shape. The church was enlarged in 1830 and the bell tower was added a few years later. In 1905, a chancel, organ chamber and other improvements were built on the south side of the church.
The graveyard surrounding the church is the first public cemetery in Richmond. Who are some of the people of interest buried there? What are some of the defining features of the gravestones and symbols?
We have estimated that there are approximately 1,300 people buried in the graveyard, many in unmarked graves. The most notable people buried in the graveyard are Elizabeth Arnold Poe, birth mother of Edgar Allan Poe, and George Wythe, the first American law professor and the first of seven Virginia signatories of the United States Declaration of Independence. Graves were made from marble, limestone, sandstone, granite and slate, and there are many tabletops, a popular design in the early 1800s.
St. John’s is Richmond’s oldest church. How has the growth of the city over the past three centuries affected it?
Richmond was a city of approximately 600 people at the time of Patrick Henry’s speech in 1775. As the city’s population grew and the city expanded west, other Episcopal churches were formed, which had a negative effect on attendance at St. John’s.
By 1871, the church had abandoned the pew rent system for the free church plan in hopes of attracting more attendance. Today, St. John’s Episcopal Church is an active, diverse Episcopal parish with Sunday worship.
Tell us about the work and mission of St. John’s Church Foundation.
The mission of St. John’s Church Foundation, a 5019(c)(3) nonprofit, is to spark a global appreciation for understanding the role Henry’s “Liberty or Death!” speech had in setting America on its path to liberty for all, and to ignite the public’s commitment for preserving the historic site where it happened.
In short, our mission is education and historic preservation. Our educational programs include “Liberty or Death!” re-enactments, historic church and graveyard tours, a speaker series, virtual programs and special events. Our “Liberty or Death!” re-enactments, held every Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day, feature professional actors in 1770s attire who portray delegates.
The delegates engage in the debates and arguments of the Second Virginia Convention, which lead up to Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech. We like to say that our re-enactments are participatory events, and we encourage audience members to say, “Hear hear!” or “Well spoken, sir!” when they hear something they agree with.
Preserving Historic St. John’s Church, a National Historic Landmark, is our pillar goal. In recent years, our preservation projects have included replacing the roof on the church, restoring the church bell and restoring the foundation of the church. We would not be able to perform this work without the generosity of the public.
In this period of social change, how have you adjusted telling the story of St. John’s and its role in Richmond, state and American history?
We are telling a more complete story. We acknowledge in our educational programs that Henry and other delegates who attended the Second Virginia Convention were slave owners, and we discuss the contradiction of their struggle for liberty from the taxes and oppression of Parliament and the king, while denying liberty to others. The contradiction is highlighted in Henry’s speech itself, when he claims that England threatens the colonists with chains and slavery.
What’s something that people don’t know about St. John’s?
We offer a free, grant-supported educational program called “Give Me History!” for Richmond-area students at Title I qualifying schools. The program serves approximately 3,000 students each year, mainly fourth graders, and includes a re-enactment, a tour of our historic site, Standards of Learning-aligned educational materials and bus transportation to Historic St. John’s Church.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Chris Gentilviso