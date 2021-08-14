Editorial: Historic St. John's Church — 'Where liberty found its voice'

The burgesses then reassembled on their own in a series of Virginia Conventions. The burgesses selected Richmond as the site of the Second Virginia Convention, to evade Lord Dunmore and the army.

Walk us through the history of the physical church. How has the building evolved from its original structure in 1741 to today?

In 1741 the church was much smaller than it is now, just a plain rectangle, with the original door on the west side. It had plain clear glass windows, a flat ceiling and high back pews. The first of many additions was added in 1772, making it a T-shape. The church was enlarged in 1830 and the bell tower was added a few years later. In 1905, a chancel, organ chamber and other improvements were built on the south side of the church.

The graveyard surrounding the church is the first public cemetery in Richmond. Who are some of the people of interest buried there? What are some of the defining features of the gravestones and symbols?