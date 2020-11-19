Editorial: Holiday travel: A Q&A with AAA Mid-Atlantic

What sort of new driving laws do people need to know about this season (i.e., using cellphones, texting in the car)?

Virginia’s new law banning hand-held communication devices while driving passed during the 2020 General Assembly. While police cannot enforce the law until Jan. 1, AAA urges drivers to stop using hand-held devices now due to the inherent danger of doing so. Drivers should start putting their phones in a windshield or vent holder, the center console, in driving mode or airplane mode, or turning it off to limit distractions. Fines for a first offense will be $125; second and subsequent offenses will be $250. The previous version of this law only banned texting and emailing, where this new law bans all hand-held device use behind the wheel.

How would you recommend that travelers monitor road detours, construction and other potential problems on the road?

Utilize a comprehensive app (like AAA) that includes traffic, construction, detours and other potential roadway issues. Not only will you be alerted to upcoming issues and can successfully navigate through them, you also will know where gas stations, restaurants, hotels and even discounts can be found.

What do you think is better for road navigation — a smartphone or GPS?