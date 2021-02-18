Editorial: Hope for new stadium has to operate on optimism and realism

But the second and third factors appear to directly apply to Richmond’s situation. There’s the travel time issue: On average, the reorganization moved major league teams 200 miles closer to their Triple-A counterparts, Axios reported. But the Squirrels roughly are 2,800 miles away from the Giants and the Sacramento River Cats.

Then there’s the stadium struggle: The new MLB system is aimed at upgrading standards for minor league ballparks to realize greater amenities and working conditions, Axios added. The Diamond does not appear to be capable of keeping up with that higher bar.

Within DiBella’s optimism, he also laid out some realism — a strong hint of the clock Richmond is up against for a new facility. “There really needs to be [one] within the next four years or so because contractually, our ballpark needs to meet the standards of minor league baseball, or we would be susceptible to the fate of a bunch of other teams [eliminated by MLB],” he told RTD Sports.

It’s hard to look four years ahead and think a stadium magically will appear (especially in Richmond). It’s also hard to envision anything baseball-related when we still have no clear green light for a 2021 minor league season.