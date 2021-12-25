Editorial: Hoping for a new year without the exponential time lapse

One late night while doomscrolling on Twitter, I came across comments about the 1973 movie “Soylent Green.” At the risk of dating myself (eyes look away), those who remember the movie plot may recall it being billed as dystopian thriller, with a big corporation using human corpses to create a food source to feed the world’s hungry masses.
The movie is set in a divided world: Those who “have” live in opulent surroundings, with ample supplies and access to whatever, while those who “have not” live, of course, amid rampant overpopulation, pollution, global warming, disorder. A dwindling food supply is a prevalent theme. The world’s lush landscapes, wildlife and clean oceans now are scarce — hence the need for Soylent Green.
It’s kind of creepy, but what really ignited the Twitter chatter was that the story was set in 2022, with some themes eerily present today. Themes aside, the conversation made me consider the concept of time.
In the early 1970s, the film’s producers imagined if such a reality happened (and indeed, back then there was an energy crisis) and that if we didn’t heed change, there would be global chaos. And surely if that did happen, it would be in a distant future — say, five decades later — if at all.
Frankly, these days, the notion of predicting what the world may be like in five decades, let alone five weeks or even five days, seems ludicrous.
With the pandemic still in full force and distorting our sense of time, this year alone has felt like it has lasted 50 years. If previously we thought 2020 felt like the longest year, then 2021, the year of the endless vaccination cycle, is making its case.
Remember when the first announcements about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines came out, with the first wave going to health care professionals, front-line workers, vulnerable populations, the elderly and the immunocompromised? That was January. By early spring, most groups were getting vaccines, and the federal government pressed all states to make the vaccines available for all by May 1. We quickly went from having a select list of who gets vaccines to, by June, health officials begging people to get one.
Summer arrived, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask mandates for vaccinated folks, travel opened up again, and everyone headed outdoors. Masking and testing still were in place, but it had seemed the world was going back to normal, almost.
But like a recurring dream, or nightmare, COVID-19 mutated, with the rise of variants and their more distinct characteristics: delta and now the even more transmissible omicron (and there are 22 more letters in the Greek alphabet). By fall, vaccine mandates were in place for all federal employees and for state-level jobs, too.
If anything, this December strangely feels a lot like the last one. With the omicron variant accounting for 75% of all new COVID-19 cases, the numbers midway through the holiday season are escalating again. In some places, full mask mandates are back; in others, the fight over masks continues. Some colleges have pivoted back to online finals. Holiday parties are being scaled back. Articles about double masking or upgrading to an N95 mask are circulating, again.
Our 2021 hasn’t been all a 2.0 version of last year. Vaccination hesitancy still is an issue, but at least 67% of Virginians now are fully vaccinated, per the Virginia Department of Health. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan package, which has helped millions. While there are now booster shot recommendations, at least there are shots to be had. Inflation has hit, as seen in higher fuel costs, but unemployment claims have dropped to some of the lowest levels not seen since 1969, per the U.S. Department of Labor.
Progress also has been made in technology, with electric cars, billionaires venturing into space and so many other happenings. Our world moves at breakneck speed — the latest iPhone, expanded virtual reality, the ever-changing news cycle — and it can be challenging to keep pace. Maybe that’s why a single week can feel like a year — and at that rate, each year will feel like five decades passing. It’s kind of exhausting.
Truth is, it’s anyone’s guess what 2022 will be like. For the new year, maybe we can dare to look forward in five months when the simple passing of a week will feel like seven days and not like an exponential time lapse. As for the dystopian view in “Soylent Green,” maybe the lesson is to not make any predictions about what is to come based on what is. If 2021 taught us anything, it’s not to assume anything.
In my newsroom, there is a funny sign on a desk that says #NOPE. In a single hashtag, here’s to 2022.
— Lisa Vernon Sparks
Lisa Vernon Sparks is Opinions co-editor. Contact her at: lvernonsparks@timesdispatch.com