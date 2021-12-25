Editorial: Hoping for a new year without the exponential time lapse

One late night while doomscrolling on Twitter, I came across comments about the 1973 movie “Soylent Green.” At the risk of dating myself (eyes look away), those who remember the movie plot may recall it being billed as dystopian thriller, with a big corporation using human corpses to create a food source to feed the world’s hungry masses.

The movie is set in a divided world: Those who “have” live in opulent surroundings, with ample supplies and access to whatever, while those who “have not” live, of course, amid rampant overpopulation, pollution, global warming, disorder. A dwindling food supply is a prevalent theme. The world’s lush landscapes, wildlife and clean oceans now are scarce — hence the need for Soylent Green.

It’s kind of creepy, but what really ignited the Twitter chatter was that the story was set in 2022, with some themes eerily present today. Themes aside, the conversation made me consider the concept of time.

In the early 1970s, the film’s producers imagined if such a reality happened (and indeed, back then there was an energy crisis) and that if we didn’t heed change, there would be global chaos. And surely if that did happen, it would be in a distant future — say, five decades later — if at all.