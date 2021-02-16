Editorial: How bad is the COVID-19 variant problem? We won't know until we test for it.

But in the short term, before U.S. health experts can effectively tackle the problem of a mutating virus, they need a much better picture of what already is out there. The nation has done a dismayingly lackluster job sequencing the genomes of the virus samples collected from around the country, which would identify variations in the virus, even though laboratories have been waiting for samples to test.

According to Science magazine, this country is sequencing fewer than four samples out of 10,000, compared with Denmark, which has sequenced more than half of positive samples.

An administration official told CNN that sequencing efforts are ramping up, but “we are not where we want to be.” You think?

All three of the major variants now have been found in the United States, but it’s important to know which variants are circulating where. That’s how scientists learn how well existing vaccines protect against them, and it allows public health officials to target lockdowns at the hot spots where more dangerous versions are circulating. Up to now, the Biden administration’s priority rightly has been ramping up vaccine production and distribution, but it cannot waste any more time getting the nation up to speed on sequencing.