Editorial: How Bill Robertson made history in Virginia

One day in September 1968, the principal of Roanoke’s Hurt Park Elementary School took a phone call from a prominent lawyer in town. Linwood Holton asked if he could come pay a visit. Naturally, Bill Robertson said yes.
It turned out that Holton’s visit had nothing to do with education. Holton said he was planning to run for governor the following year and asked Robertson to run for the House of Delegates.
In some ways, Robertson was a prime candidate for politics. He was a well-known educator, active in civic affairs with service on multiple boards.
What made Holton’s approach unusual was two things: Robertson was a Democrat. He also was Black.
Robertson demurred. He thought Holton’s approach simply was a publicity trick. The presidential campaign was on and Robertson had no taste for Richard Nixon.
Holton said that was fine, that Robertson could sit out the presidential campaign.
Instead, Holton explained his real aim: He wanted to take down the segregationist Byrd Machine that ruled Virginia. He planned to run for governor the following year and wanted to run with a biracial ticket to usher Virginia into a new era.
After hearing Holton’s impassioned plea, Robertson was persuaded. He waited until after the election, switched parties and ran the following year for a House seat in November 1969.
Holton won but Robertson lost — just not for long.
Three days after the election, Holton called Robertson and asked him to serve on his gubernatorial staff.
Holton’s governorship looms large in Virginia history. He was the first Republican governor since Reconstruction and his victory represented a civil rights breakthrough in a state that had been ruled by segregationist Democrats.
In his inaugural address, Holton famously declared “the era of defiance is behind us.” And, as every account of Holton’s governorship points out, he was the first governor to put a Black adviser on his staff. That adviser was Robertson, who died this past week at age 88 from heart failure at his home in Maryland.
Robertson’s appointment made statewide headlines at the time. More than a half-century later, when we’ve had a Black president, a Black governor, two Black lieutenant governors and Black politicians in key positions in the General Assembly, it’s hard to fathom just how groundbreaking the appointment of a single Black staffer was back in 1969.
Robertson became something of a celebrity — an in-demand speaker across the state by both Black and white groups alike. As Robertson wrote in his memoir, “There had never been anyone like me in state government.”
Alas, Robertson did not live to see that memoir published. “Lifting Every Voice: My Journey from Segregated Roanoke to the Corridors of Power” is scheduled to be published in February by the University of Virginia Press.
The memoir — co-authored with Becky Hatcher Crabtree — poignantly offers insight into an era that many today don’t fully understand.
Robertson arrived at Bluefield State College in 1950 only to find that he didn’t have enough money to register for classes. He was trudging back to the railroad station “when the longest car I ever saw stopped in the street and the driver, a portly man, motioned me over.
“Where are you bound, young man?” That turned out to be the college president, H.L. Dickason, who promptly arranged a job and worked out a payment plan so Robertson could register, after all.
By 1956, Robertson was a teacher at his alma mater — the segregated Lucy Addison High School — and was assigned to chaperone students to a football game in Bluefield. His plan was for the bus to go straight through because it was difficult in those days to find diners that would serve Black patrons. Robertson failed to account for how hungry teens get.
“Somewhere between Pearisburg and Narrows, I gave in and we stopped at a diner,” he wrote. “I was surprised at the welcome we received” — even more surprised when the staff invited the bus to stop again on the way back home.
So Robertson did. By then a new staff had clocked in and they weren’t so welcoming.
“The owner began to holler: ‘You can’t come in here!’” Robertson was fearful his students would get arrested.
As the students rushed out of the diner, “I heard him say ‘if the truckers on 460 hear that I served colored, I am ruined.’” That was the Virginia that Holton was trying to change.
Robertson’s memoir explains how Holton’s election didn’t immediately change things in state government.
Holton sent Robertson to integrate the state police force. The commander told Robertson he couldn’t find suitable Black applicants and didn’t seem interested in trying.
“He felt that if he could hold tight, he would outlast the four-year term of the governor,” Robertson wrote. He didn’t count on Robertson embarking on a 25-day recruiting trip that netted 20 applicants.
The first three to take the test passed, but state police said there were no positions available. When Robertson reported back to Holton, the governor called the commander to his office “within the hour.”
When the commander balked “the governor interrupted, called him by name, and spoke emphatically, ‘I want them hired tomorrow morning.’” They were.
Under Holton, Robertson methodically went through state government, doing the same thing agency by agency.
Robertson became the go-to person for problems outside of state government, too.
Once some Black civic leaders in Lynchburg summoned him, expressing concern about a coming “hot summer” of civil unrest. Robertson set about securing funding for a summer jobs program for unemployed teens — only to be told by the city’s white mayor that there were no problems in his city and no need for any funding.
It took three trips to Lynchburg to persuade the mayor that he didn’t fully understand the city he represented.
Robertson became so well-known that when a patient at a state hospital took a hostage, the patient — a convicted murderer — demanded that Robertson be the one to negotiate.
Robertson flew to Marion, swapped places with the hostage, and for four hours sat alone with an angry and disturbed killer until he finally talked the man down.
Robertson went on to other posts — with the Peace Corps under Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, as deputy assistant secretary of state for African affairs under President Ronald Reagan, co-chairing a task force under the first President George Bush.
Two years ago, Robertson’s alma mater, Bluefield State, renamed its library in his honor. Now, with his passing, we pose a question to Roanoke: How will the city remember this important native son?
